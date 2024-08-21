Leading smart preventative healthcare app GOQii is set to introduce the Force of Good Foundation's'web3-powered Universal Health Token (UHT) in the form of UHT Rewards Points to its platform, uniting the two companies to create a healthier world.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Leading smart preventative healthcare app GOQii is set to introduce the Force of Good Foundation's'web3-powered Universal Health Token (UHT) in the form of UHT Rewards Points to its platform, uniting the two companies to create a healthier world. With over 5 million downloads and ten years of experience combining one-on-one personal coaching with fitness tracking technology to help users achieve a healthier lifestyle, GOQii is the first full-stack preventive health and fitness app to integrate UHT. It was also the first company to introduce health wearables in India and draws on over 5 billion data points to provide a complete preventative care solution.

Gamification and rewards have been the core tenet of GOQii's platform. GOQii has already touched the lives of millions of users through its gamified preventive healthcare ecosystem, which already has an in-built closed loop rewards mechanism.

GOQii is backed by some of the largest names in the web3, entertainment, and fitness industries including Modality Part of NHS Network, Animoca Brands, Galaxy Digital, Tezos Foundation, Polygon, KGeN, Kavita Gupta (Delta Blockchain Fund), Roy Bhasin (Zeneca), Manish Dureja (Intermiles), and Tarun Katial (Coto). Internationally recognized nutritionist, motivational speaker, and published author Luke Coutinho also a co-founder Master Coach and Head Nutritionist at GOQii.

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) revealsthat chronic diseases cause the majority of deaths globally and place a massive financial strain on economies. Seven of the ten leading causes of death are chronic diseases and governments worldwide are spending an increasingly disproportionate share of GDP on health expenditures. UHT is designed to combat this pandemic and incentivize long-term sustainable healthy behaviour for the benefit of all. The global wellness industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 11% from $4.7 trillion in 2021 to $12.9 trillion in 2031, and GOQii is primed to take advantage of this opportunity.

The integration of UHT will enable the leading app to engage with its users on a deeper level, employing gamification techniques to help them achieve their fitness goals. Users can gamify their goals to earn UHT rewards and connect with experienced health professionals to help them acquire more sustainable wellness habits. They can monetize their efforts and redeem UHT for exclusive items, NFTs, and discounted health goods and services, fostering a sense of loyalty and commitment.

GOQii's UHT Rewards integration began with a strong beta launch that achieved a consistent 40-45K UAWs (Unique Active Wallets) per day. The company's "A-Team" for health tech combines a wealth of experience across gamification, mobile technology, sales, and wellness, hailing from global top-tier companies such as Google, AT&T, and Aegon.

Founder and CEO Vishal Gondal began his entrepreneurial journey at just 16, founding Indiagames, which was later acquired by Disney for $100 million. He received the Entrepreneur of the Year award by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2019 and was recognized as one of the top 25 powerful people in Indian Digital Businesses by Techcircle. GOQii's esteemed advisors include Animoca Brands' Yat Siu and Force of Good's Agastya

"Integrating UHT Rewards into the GOQii app is an exciting opportunity to revolutionise the future of fitness and empower millions of people to enhance their health habits globally. The shared values between our companies create a natural synergy, enabling us to transcend mere gamification and strive for transformative, long-lasting change – one step at a time. Through UHT Reward loyalty points we can make the pursuit of wellness an accessible, rewarding, and fulfilling journey for all," commented Vishal Gondal, CEO of GOQii.

Agastya Samat, Director of the Force of Good Foundation, stated: "The introduction of UHT as Rewards to GOQii is designed to establish a healthier and more balanced global community. The overwhelming support we have received from forward-thinking companies like Animoca Brands, KGeN, and Tezos Foundation exemplifies our commitment to revolutionising healthcare and wellness through cutting-edge technology."

About Universal Health Token

The Universal Health Token (UHT) mission is to empower people to prioritise their well-being and make preventive healthcare a rewarding part of life. The company envisions a world where individuals are incentivized to lead healthy lifestyles, thereby reducing the burden of chronic diseases. The introduction of the Universal Health Token aims to provide people with the tools and motivation to take control of their health and make it a top priority. By rewarding healthy behaviours, UHT strives to create a paradigm shift toward proactive healthcare on a global scale.

About GOQii

Founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, GOQii is empowering consumers globally to lead healthier and better lives. GOQii's smart-tech-enabled healthcare platform brings together the entire preventive healthcare ecosystem. Its Smart Health Ecosystem integrates tools for real-time personalised coaching, scheduling health check-ups, a health locker, and a unique 'GOQii Cash' program where healthy behaviour is rewarded with discounts.

As one of the official partners of the 'Fit India Movement' GOQii is a strong supporter of Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi's vision of making 130 crore Indians fit and healthy. GOQii counts marquee investors like Animoca Brands, Mitsui, Megadelta, DSG Consumer Partners, Galaxy Digital, Denlow Investment Trust, Edelweiss, Cheetah Mobile, GWC, Mr. Ratan Tata, and Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Modality, one of the leading GP chains in the UK, is also an investor in GOQii as well as the JV partner.