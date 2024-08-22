You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Galaxy Watch series from Samsung is among the best high-end wearables available today. It includes a number of cutting-edge technologies to monitor human health and fitness, such as heart rate and sleep patterns. In recent versions, the company has also introduced a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor, which measures body fat mass, body water content, body skeleton mass, and body mass index (BMI).

With the help of the ECG (Electrocardiogram) capability and the support for Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN), the Galaxy Watches can also track heart health metrics like blood pressure and seek for indications of atrial fibrillation. Nevertheless, the latter was rendered inoperable in India due to a lack of authorization from health regulatory bodies. Samsung has now publicly launched the IHRN capability on Galaxy Watches, including the newest Galaxy Watch7 Ultra and Galaxy Watch7, as well as on previous models—the Galaxy Watch6, Watch5, and Watch4 series—after receiving official approval for use by government organizations.

Users only need to use the Galaxy Store to update the Samsung Health Monitor app on their devices, and from the app's settings menu, they can activate the IHRN feature. The Galaxy Watch will alert the user to seek immediate medical attention if it detects a substantial drop or surge in heart rate rhythm.