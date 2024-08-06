Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Zoom Launches Its First AI Collaborative Docs Solution To accelerate productivity and seamless collaboration throughout Zoom Workplace.

Zoom Video Communications launched its first AI collaborative docs solution, powered by Zoom AI Companion, the company's generative AI assistant available at no additional cost, to accelerate productivity and seamless collaboration throughout Zoom Workplace.

"Zoom Docs is our first Zoom Workplace product with generative AI built in from the ground up; it effortlessly transforms information from Zoom Meetings into actionable documents and knowledge bases, so teams can stay focused on meaningful work. Zoom Docs is included at no additional cost with Zoom Workplace paid licenses, creating even more value for our customers. With AI Companion available every step of the way, Zoom Docs is purpose-built to empower people to 'work happy' and give them more time back in their day," said Smita Hashim, chief product officer, Zoom.

According to the company, this feature will simplify meeting collaboration with AI Companion by transforming meeting content into meaningful documents, centralizing meeting summaries with meeting docs, and facilitating co-editing on docs within meetings. It will also help in creating content, business proposals, or reports, and translation easy for global teams.

Additionally, it will help in planning time-saving templates for project briefs and tracking for a variety of use cases like product launches, marketing campaigns, and event management, consolidating project-related materials, and improving visibility across progress tracking, status updates, and timelines.

"Meetings are core to Zoom Workplace, and Zoom Docs builds on that experience by enhancing collaboration before, during, and after meetings, empowering users to stay more aligned and achieve better results," company said.

Additionally, the company said the Zoom Doc will help reduce time spent on granting access to bulk permissions, removing files, and making changes in the permission. It will also provide the ability to grant temporary access to meeting attendees to collaborate during the meeting. This feature will also allow users to share Zoom Docs in Team Chat channels or in specific chats directly from Zoom Docs.

"Zoom Docs with AI Companion is included with all paid Zoom Workplace plans. Basic (free) users can create up to 10 shared docs and unlimited personal docs without AI Companion but can upgrade to Zoom Workplace Pro, Business, or Enterprise plans for access to AI Companion capabilities across Zoom Workplace, including Docs. Account owners and admins may enable or disable AI Companion for Zoom Docs," said company.
