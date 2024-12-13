Get All Access for $5/mo

Blinkit Enters 10-Minute Food Delivery with Bistro App Launch Bistro will cater to customers seeking quick access to snacks and ready-to-eat items like sandwiches, samosas, and coffee.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Blinkit, the quick-commerce subsidiary of Zomato, has unveiled Bistro, a new app dedicated to 10-minute food delivery. This strategic move positions Blinkit to rival Zepto Cafe, which recently announced its own standalone app for food delivery.

This marks Zomato's second foray into ultra-fast food delivery, following the closure of its previous initiative, Zomato Instant. With Bistro, Blinkit aims to capitalise on the rapidly evolving quick-commerce market, where companies like Blinkit and Zepto have expanded from delivering groceries to include apparel, medicines, and now food.

The Bistro app is currently available on Android's Play Store, with an iOS version expected soon. Blinkit's focus on food delivery reflects a broader industry trend as rapid delivery firms seek new revenue streams beyond traditional grocery services.

The competition in this niche is heating up. Swiggy, through its Bolt platform, and Zepto Cafe are key players in the space, alongside emerging startups like Bengaluru-based Swish, which recently raised USD 2 million from Accel and angel investors. Swish's entry underscores the growing investor confidence in the 10-minute food delivery model.

Initial results highlight the potential of this segment. Zepto reported 30,000 daily orders for its Cafe service, while Swiggy revealed that Bolt contributes 5% of its total food orders.

Blinkit's Bistro launch signifies a new chapter in the quick-commerce battle, aiming to redefine convenience for urban consumers while unlocking fresh growth opportunities for Zomato in an increasingly competitive landscape.
