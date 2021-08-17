Cloud Storage

6 Reasons Why Your Business Should Be Using a Private Cloud

A private cloud-storage solution is the most cost-effective, efficient and secure way to file away your business data.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Best Stocks
home menu_book
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cloud computing has been with us for some time now and is the chosen method of storing data for many businesses. The cloud is a simple concept: Instead of storing data on a physical server, it is stored on the internet. There are many reasons why this is preferable to traditional storage methods.

Although businesses of all sizes acknowledge that cloud business is the future of work, we’re looking at the concept of taking things a step further and discussing private cloud storage. With regular cloud storage, your info is remotely stored alongside that of thousands of other businesses. With a private cloud, only your business and permitted users have access to that information. Let’s look at six major benefits of using a private cloud for storage.

Better security

The security of sensitive data stored online is a major issue. You have probably read about data breaches, some involving very large corporations, which prove that nobody is 100% safe. However, safety is increased by using the cloud for storage — and even more so when you make use of a private cloud storage system. This makes sense, as with a standard cloud system your data is among others, whereas with the private cloud nobody else uses the servers or the storage. This way, you improve security to as good as it can possibly be.

Greater flexibility

By flexibility, we mean not only the ability to store a wide variety of data without using up valuable hard disk space, but the ability to retrieve and use it more easily as well. There is also no chance of a cloud-storage system having a mechanical problem like hard disks sometimes do — backups are done automatically with a private cloud system. Your team has more time on their hands to get their job done without having to worry about the IT side of things.

Related: 5 Ways the Cloud Can Benefit Your Business During the Pandemic

Reduced costs

The cost of maintaining physical servers for storing your data is vastly reduced when you switch to private cloud storage. You don’t need to employ an IT team, and you don’t need to spend big on expensive computer storage space. The private cloud will use already existing servers in a remote location so there is less expenditure. You will likely pay a monthly fee for the upkeep and management of your data, thus reducing your outgoings even further.

Better use of resources

There are further benefits in terms of the use of the computer hardware you already have on-site. With no storage on the disk space, you free up memory, which may enhance the speed and performance of your system. Also, with less time spent on daily IT requirements, your team is free to get on with what you employ them for. Also, as with the above, the necessity to spend on the purchase and upkeep of the previously required hardware is no longer a problem, so that’s savings all-round for you.

Regulatory compliance

Data privacy is, as we mentioned earlier, a big concern in businesses of all kinds and all sizes. Information stored online by employers includes employee details that may be sensitive — addresses, account numbers and even date of birth are attractive to hackers who have nefarious ideas. Not only that, you will also store data about your suppliers, your customers and your businesses itself, which may be damaging should it get into the hands of the wrong people. Private cloud storage is by far the most secure way to store this information and will help you ensure you comply with modern data protection regulations which are strict in many areas of commerce and industry.

Managed IT services

Finally, a private cloud deal often comes with the additional benefit of remotely managed IT services and solutions. This means there is no need to have an IT team on site. IT is vital to all businesses, without a doubt, but it does take up a lot of time and expense that could be better spent elsewhere. Outsourcing your cloud- and IT-management services is yet another cost-saving idea and one that brings with added safety and security for all the data stored necessarily by you and your business.

Related: 4 Reasons Small Business Should Migrate to the Cloud

You should be able to see that a private cloud storage solution is the most cost-effective, efficient and secure way of keeping the data that you need for your business to run smoothly. It also frees up the time taken on IT problems. Have a look in more detail about the options and ensure you get a deal that saves you money and makes life easier.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cloud Storage

Never Lose Important Files. Get Unlimited Cloud Backup for a Year.

Cloud Storage

All of the Backup and Cloud Storage You'll Ever Need at an Unbeatable Price

Cloud Storage

Get 10TB of Cloud Backup for Less Than $150