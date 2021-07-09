How Amazon Can Help You Start a Side Hustle

July 9, 2021 3 min read

Amazon is well-known as one of the biggest, most profitable companies in the world. But it isn't just making Jeff Bezos rich. Amazon's tools for sellers empower just about anyone to make money on the platform, whether you're looking to do it full-time or as a side hustle. We've rounded up a series of courses that can help you leverage Amazon to earn some extra money, or even start a new career.

Self-Publishing on Amazon with Kindle Direct Publishing 2021 Course

You've drawn some valuable insights in your life, so why not write a book? With Amazon, it's easier than ever to self-publish. Here, you'll learn how to properly format your book, self-publish it, and market it to attract more readers.

Get the Self-Publishing on Amazon with Kindle Direct Publishing 2021 Course for $19 (reg. $200) for a limited time.

Amazon FBA Limitless Course

Fulfillment by Amazon (Amazon FBA) is a service that allows you to sell generic products on the Amazon platform while allowing the company to fulfill orders for a fee. This massive service powers dropshipping businesses all over the globe and, in this course, you'll learn how to get in on the action.

Get the Amazon FBA Limitless Course for $19.99 (reg. $200) for a limited time.

The Ultimate Amazon FBA & Dropship Master Class Bundle

Take your Amazon FBA knowledge to the next level in this eight-course bundle that covers product sourcing, launching a store on Amazon, arbitrage, and more. You'll also get crash courses in building a Shopify store and dropshipping strategies that have been proven successful.

Get The Ultimate Amazon FBA & Dropship Master Class Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,292) for a limited time.

The 2021 Amazon FBA Master Class Bundle

Go further into Amazon FBA with this five-course bundle led by a multi-million-dollar Amazon seller. You'll learn how to perform proper product research, how to earn a living as a freelancer, how to avoid account suspension, and even how to monetize your store without sales through PPC marketing.

Get The 2021 Amazon FBA Master Class Bundle for $19.99 (reg. $995) for a limited time.

The 2021 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle

Private labeling is a great way to leverage your branding expertise while selling products with minimal overhead. In this 11-course bundle, you'll learn from multi-millionaire dropshippers about how to launch a private labelling business and how to drive it to the top of the Amazon charts.

Get The 2021 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle for $34.99 (reg. $2,189) for a limited time.

The Complete 2021 Self-Publish Your Book Bundle

This extensive, 13-course bundle goes above and beyond just self-publishing. You'll learn valuable writing productivity and narrative skills, explore formatting and publishing platforms, learn how to create a promotional website for your book with Wix, and much more. It's a complete A to Z guide to writing and self-publishing your first book.

Get The Complete 2021 Self-Publish Your Book Bundle for $39.99 (reg. $2,587) for a limited time.

Get yourself established as a writer and start making an income from your voice. This nine-course bundle will help you master professional writing techniques, work more efficiently, and learn how to build and monetize an audience on Medium. From there, you can publish on Amazon and turn those Medium followers into even more cash.

Get The Ultimate Medium.com & Amazon eBook Publishing Guide for Writers Bundle for $39.99 (reg. $2,176) for a limited time.

