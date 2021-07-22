Coffee

Connecting Over Caffeine: Yes, Coffee Can Help Facilitate Better Workplace Interactions

A recent survey done by Nespresso Professional found that 86% of employees feel more productive at work following a coffee break.
Next Article
Connecting Over Caffeine: Yes, Coffee Can Help Facilitate Better Workplace Interactions
Image credit: Shutterstock.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Coffee Ambassador, Nestlé Nespresso SA for the Middle East and Africa
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurs: ever wonder about how you could encourage better interactions between people at the workplaces that you run?

Well, here’s one thing you could do: make sure you’re offering better coffee in your offices!

Yes, you read that right.

According to a recent survey done by Nespresso Professional, 75% of managers said that they’d provide quality coffee over any other office environment changes (including the ever-popular open plan layout) to help facilitate better conversations within the offices they lead. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, especially since the coffee machine is fast replacing the water cooler (or any other area, really) for chats and catch-ups among people in an office.

But it’s not just about the tête-à-tête- be it to simply fuel one’s creativity, or even to just go the extra mile when it comes to completing a task (86% of employees feel more productive at work following a coffee break), the right cup of coffee can do wonders, especially when it is of sustainable quality.

Here are a few ideas on the various kinds of coffee you can enjoy, depending on your preference:

> For a proper caffeine fix, go for a blend with a higher Robusta content- and preferably in a longer cup. My suggestion would be the Nespresso Guatemala- you won’t regret it.

> Want an indulgent moment for yourself? Lose yourself in the delicious, harmonious notes of the Nespresso Caramel Crème Brûlée. (P.S. You’re welcome.)

> Like your coffee with milk? Look no further than the Nespresso Chiaro- this epicurean pairing is the one the coffee and milk lovers are all looking for.

Related: Five Ways To Enhance Your Organization's Employee Experience

Related Books
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coffee

Stop Wasting Time at Starbucks and Keep Grinding With These Coffee Accessories

Coffee

Be Your Own Barista With This At-Home Espresso Maker

Coffee

Make Incredible Coffee on Your Stove with This Italian-Designed Espresso Maker