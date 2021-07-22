Connecting Over Caffeine: Yes, Coffee Can Help Facilitate Better Workplace Interactions

July 22, 2021 2 min read

Entrepreneurs: ever wonder about how you could encourage better interactions between people at the workplaces that you run?

Well, here’s one thing you could do: make sure you’re offering better coffee in your offices!

Yes, you read that right.

According to a recent survey done by Nespresso Professional, 75% of managers said that they’d provide quality coffee over any other office environment changes (including the ever-popular open plan layout) to help facilitate better conversations within the offices they lead. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, especially since the coffee machine is fast replacing the water cooler (or any other area, really) for chats and catch-ups among people in an office.

But it’s not just about the tête-à-tête- be it to simply fuel one’s creativity, or even to just go the extra mile when it comes to completing a task (86% of employees feel more productive at work following a coffee break), the right cup of coffee can do wonders, especially when it is of sustainable quality.

Here are a few ideas on the various kinds of coffee you can enjoy, depending on your preference:

> For a proper caffeine fix, go for a blend with a higher Robusta content- and preferably in a longer cup. My suggestion would be the Nespresso Guatemala- you won’t regret it.

> Want an indulgent moment for yourself? Lose yourself in the delicious, harmonious notes of the Nespresso Caramel Crème Brûlée. (P.S. You’re welcome.)

> Like your coffee with milk? Look no further than the Nespresso Chiaro- this epicurean pairing is the one the coffee and milk lovers are all looking for.

