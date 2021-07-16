10 Excel Courses to Help Your Business Scale

July 16, 2021 4 min read

Microsoft Excel is the world's most ubiquitous business software, trusted by 750 million people worldwide. That's why most people have it listed on their resumes. But how well do you really know Excel? Chances are, not as well as you could. Excel can help your business operate significantly more smoothly and give you an edge on your competition, provided you know how to maximize its potential. These ten courses will help you do just that.

1. The Essential 2021 Advanced Excel Expert Bundle

Made for intermediate Excel users, this six-course bundle provides 29 hours of advanced training to help you become a true expert. You'll cover advanced formulas, Power Pivot, Power Query, DAX, and more to become a data analysis wizard.

Get The Essential 2021 Advanced Excel Expert Bundle for $19.99 (reg. $433), a savings of 95 percent.

2. Financial Modeling for Beginners in Excel

Financial modeling is an essential skill for any entrepreneur. In this course, you'll understand how to use Excel to build solid models for your company, allowing you to forecast, budget, and plan for a brighter financial future.

Get Financial Modeling for Beginners in Excel for $19.99 (reg. $200), a savings of 90 percent.

3. Pay What You Want: The Essential 2021 Excel Wizard Bundle

Beat the average price paid, and you'll get 11 courses on Excel, taking you on a beginner-friendly journey to Excel mastery. Pay anything at all, and you'll still get two courses on functions and PivotTables.

Get Pay What You Want: The Essential 2021 Excel Wizard Bundle for a price you want.

4. Excel University: Excel Automation Skills for Accounting & Finance Course Bundle

Want to learn how to simplify your business accounting and finance? This two-part bundle is all about automation in Excel for accounting purposes. You'll learn how to streamline your accounting processes, automate repetitive tasks, and more.

Get Excel University: Excel Automation Skills for Accounting & Finance Course Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $636), a savings of 95 percent.

5. The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle

With ten courses and 50 hours of training, you'll get maximum bang for your buck with this bundle. Covering Excel dashboards, data science, and more, it's a practical way to learn Excel fast.

Get The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for $33.99 (reg. $2,000), a savings of 98 percent.

6. The Complete Excel Bundle: Startup Toolbox

Designed specifically for entrepreneurs and founders, this extensive bundle covers everything that you need to know about Excel to help you launch a business. You'll get practical examples of how Excel can help you run your business smarter and make solid, actionable business insights.

Get The Complete Excel Bundle: Startup Toolbox for $39 (reg. $2,800), a savings of 98 percent.

7. The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle

This comprehensive eight-course bundle covers all things Excel across 45 hours of training. You'll get up to speed with advanced formulas and functions, data visualization, macros, and much more.

Get The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for $39 (reg. $1,600), a savings of 97 percent.

8. The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle

This six-course bundle is taught by certified Microsoft Excel Expert Chris Dutton. You'll learn advanced Excel topics like Power Query, Power Pivot, DAX, and much more to help you crunch numbers like a pro. It's a good next step for those who have already mastered the basics.

Get The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for $39.99 (reg. $945), a savings of 96 percent.

9. eLearnExcel: The Excel Certification School Bundle

Trusted by leading companies like Facebook and HSBC, eLearnExcel is one of the best online resources for learning Excel. In this online school, you'll get lifetime access to more than 60 hours of Excel training and get on track to earn an online Excel diploma.

Get eLearnExcel: The Excel Certification School Bundle for $49.99 (reg. $999), a savings of 94 percent.

10. The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle

Geared towards entrepreneurs and data analysts, this massive bundle includes more than 90 hours of training covering basic to advanced content. You'll learn how to automate tasks in Excel, how to use advanced formatting and analysis tools, and much more. It also includes courses on Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and more.

Get The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle for $69.99 (reg. $2,376), a savings of 97 percent.

