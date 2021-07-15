DiGiorno Frozen Pizza Asked Social Media for a New Slogan. The Answers Were Loaded With Extra Cheese.

July 15, 2021 2 min read

Venerable frozen-pizza brand DiGiorno apparently felt like it was time to reheat their decades-old ad copy, "It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno!" How else to explain its surreptitious late-night tweet beckoning social media users to, well, "Give us a new slogan." See for yourself....

Give us a new slogan. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) July 15, 2021

Naturally, Twitter obliged. But the results were, by and large, less saucy than sweet. Take @vodkanopants, a precise wordsmith if there ever was one. They wrote, "Self rising. Just like you."

Self rising. Just like you. — pantslesswithvodka (@vodkanopants) July 15, 2021

Or @daysigned's earnest play on the brand's rolling capitalization, saying, "DiGiorno, cause you DiServe a night off."

DiGiorno, cause you DiServe a night off . — Dee is working hard (@DaySigned) July 15, 2021

Still, there were more than a few servings of cheese among the suggestions. Like @yourenotbetty's reference to a popular, adolescent association with cheese: "Go ahead: cut the cheese. DiGiorno."

Go ahead: cut the cheese. DiGiorno. — yourenotbetty (@yourenotbetty) July 15, 2021

Or @alexpalomob's earnest stab at a pizza pun, writing, "You DiGiorno you want some."

You DiGiorno you want some. — Alex Palombo (@AlexPalombo) July 15, 2021

Though our personal favorite is @artic_mermaid's droll, strikingly accurate summation. "DiGiorno, halfway between papa johns and a genuine pizza restaurant."

Digornio, halfway between papa johns and a genuine pizza restaurant — ArticMermaid (@artic_mermaid) July 15, 2021

We'd highlight more, but our Domino's just arrived at the door.