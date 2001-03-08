Malaysian Franchise Act Simplifies Entrance To Market

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia-Any U.S. company seeking to sell franchises in Malaysia must write a letter requesting approval from the Registrar of Franchise Ministry of Entrepreneur Development, Malaysia, according to Mahadi Mohd Ibrahim, ministry undersecretary.

The letter must include a statement of the company's intent to sell a franchise in Malaysia, as well as information on the products, the company and the prospective franchisee. The ministry will reply within seven days after receiving the letter. No request has been rejected since the act was passed.

"This is a significant development for franchise companies that want to tap the Malaysian market," said Marcel Portmann, International Franchise Association (IFA) vice president of emerging markets and global development. "IFA began discussions in 1999 with Malaysian officials on behalf of our members for simplification of the registration process, and those efforts have paid off with positive results."

Prior to clarification of the act, U.S. companies wishing to sell franchises in Malaysia were required to submit a disclosure document, the franchise agreement, the operation manual, the training manual, the company's latest audited financial statements and auditor's report, and any additional information required by the registrar.

"The registration process was extremely complex and deterred franchise companies from exploring the Malaysian market," Portmann said. "Now there is a whole section of the global market open to IFA members." -IFA Insider

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market