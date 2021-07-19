News and Trends

"Creepy" Video of Robots Dancing Causes Internet Frenzy -- And Even Elon Musk is Weighing In

A new video of a dancing robot by Boston Dynamics went viral on Twitter this week.
Image credit: Twitter

News Writer
3 min read

The future of artificial intelligence and robotic machines is something that both excites and terrifies many people.

A new video of a dancing robot went viral on Twitter this week for garnering myriad reactions about what new robotic capabilities could mean down the line.

Vala Afshar, chief digital evangelist for Salesforce, posted a video of a Boston Dynamics robot moving and grooving to “Do You Love Me” by the Contours.

Later in the video, the robot is joined by a second machine and a dog robot whom the company named "Spot."

“Imagine what AI powered machines will be able to do in the next 5-10 years,” Afshar wrote alongside the video in a post that has since been retweeted over 34,000 times.

Afshar’s video even caught the eye of Elon Musk, who replied “Indeed” to his open-ended question.

Others, however, were less excited about the technology and weighed in on the social media platform to share their thoughts and fears.

Many called the development of the technology out as a lack of prioritization with other issues in the world, like climate change and health care.

Others found the robots “creepy” and raised fears that the machines would one day become violent.

“Those things are gonna be death machines,” one user wrote.

Boston Dynamics is an engineering and robotics company focusing on robotic design that prioritizes “advanced mobility, dexterity and intelligence.”

