It's Time to Learn About Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin

Crypto is often in the news. Here's how to understand what it means.
It's Time to Learn About Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin
Image credit: Pierre Borthiry/Unsplash

2 min read
Cryptocurrency has gone from being the black sheep of the investment world to an innovative, equitable solution to wealth inequality, to a full-scale pariah in the past couple of years. Now, the only definitive thing you can say about crypto is that it's controversial. However, as an entrepreneur, it's worth learning about new innovations in a market that's north of $60 billion as of summer 2021, and staying abreast of the cutting edge in finance and technology. As such, if you don't know anything about crypto, check out The Intro to Cryptocurrency & Bitcoin Bundle.

This five-course bundle has courses led by StackSkills, as featured on CNN, Entrepreneur, Mashable, CNET, TechRadar, and more, and it gives you a bird's eye view of the blockchain and cryptocurrency before zeroing in on some of the most important topics, including Bitcoin, mining, and more.

At the outset, you'll learn the history and future of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. You'll discover where and how to purchase your first coin, how to set up accounts and crypto wallets to trade or invest, and understand how to make payments and purchases using crypto. From there, you'll delve into Bitcoin and Stablecoin, understanding why these coins were created and how the blockchain has impacted every industry in the world. You'll learn Bitcoin's practical applications, understand the different approaches to price stability in the crypto market, and more.

Finally, you'll take a deep dive into investing in and trading cryptocurrency. You'll learn the top five best crypto exchanges, learn how to deposit and withdraw coins from exchanges, and know the best crypto investing strategies to build your portfolio to minimize volatility. You'll also get up to speed with proven technical analysis strategies, implement investing strategies, and tips, and learn how to earn free crypto by blogging with Steemit.

Get up to speed with one of the most fascinating innovations of our time. Right now, The Intro to Cryptocurrency & Bitcoin Bundle is on sale for just $19.99.

Prices are subject to change.

