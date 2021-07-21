Finance

Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk

Portfolio diversification should be implemented as a risk mitigation measure. It simply means allocating your investments among a number of assets. As...
Next Article
Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com - MarketBeat

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

You want your portfolio to be diversified, so you buy a handful of stocks: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

Seems like a good approach, right? You’ve got stocks from the tech, consumer discretionary, financial, health care, and consumer staples sectors. 

But there’s a problem. Although they are mature, established firms with plenty of liquidity, they still represent one asset class: Large-cap domestic stocks. 

So what’s wrong with limiting your portfolio to familiar, U.S.-based companies? 

The biggest problem is a risk, although it may not seem so at the moment.

U.S. stocks outperformed their international peers for the past decade. Meanwhile, large-cap outperformed small caps on a 10-year basis, although the S&P 600 small-cap index is outpacing the S&P 500 year-to-date. That means in recent years, investors who lacked diversification didn’t suffer.

The reason for diversification is to decrease investment risk. That’s important as one asset class declines, and you want another investment to offset that loss. Sometimes your securities will move in the same direction, but at different rates. Even that can help mitigate severe downdrafts.

What’s Your Risk Tolerance?

While many stock traders and even long-term investors fancy themselves as swaggering risk-takers, they often panic at the first sign of a market correction.

I saw this among my financial advisory clients, some of whom prided themselves on having a “high-risk tolerance.” It’s not really anything to be proud of, as risk tolerance is not a random indication of being a brave investor, but instead, it’s pegged to your investment income needs and your time horizon, among other factors. 

Some of these clients who liked to think of themselves as having high-risk tolerance would call in a panic after a Presidential election, for example, or if they had a “hunch” markets would reverse lower, asking for their portfolio to be reallocated with more cash.

As these clients had financial plans, and I worked with them to generate the retirement income they would someday need, these portfolio shuffles weren’t terribly devastating. 

All-Weather Portfolio

But without a strategy for diversification, investors can find themselves in a similar panic situation. Instead, wouldn’t it be easier to design a portfolio that can withstand various market cycles? 

That’s where the risk mitigation part comes into play. 

Diversifying, far from being done for its own sake, should be implemented as a risk mitigation measure. You’re simply allocating your investments among a number of assets. As different asset classes rise and fall, you’ll have exposure to the winners at any given time, as well as the losers. 

There are ways to tactically allocate a portfolio to take better advantage of what’s leading, but even strategic allocation, where the asset classes are set and then rebalanced, will give you exposure to the leaders. 

Even if you run a trading account, you can (and should) diversify according to sector and equity asset class. For example, in the portfolio referenced above holding Apple, Tesla, JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth and Procter & Gamble, you could add some stocks from other sectors, as well as a mix of small caps from different sectors. That would decrease the risk of a big hit if one area of the market skids while others hold up better.

Diversification In Long-Term Accounts

In a long-term account, you can diversify using equities, bonds and alternatives such as commodities or liquid real estate in the form of tradeable REITs. International diversification can also help smooth returns.  

Mitigating risk can improve returns, by reducing the probability of sharp or prolonged declines. 

If you’re a trader, you may already focus on position sizing and risk mitigation with options or other hedging vehicles. You can apply that same thought process to other investment accounts without so much active trading, but with regular rebalancing to maintain your intended allocation. 

Diversification can’t eliminate what’s called “systematic risk,” which occurs when an event such as a global pandemic (as a recent example), rapidly rising interest rates sends stocks lower. However, investors can certainly take control of the aspects of their portfolio where they can diversify away some risk. 

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises