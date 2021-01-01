Kate Stalter

Chalk it up as another one of those pandemic surprises: Shipping companies, such as Matson (NYSE: MATX), ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) and Danaos (NYSE: DAC) are among the fastest-moving stocks these days. 
Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is a little like the character from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” who shouts, “Not dead yet” as undertakers try to cart him away. Best Buy is pivoting toward a new environment where shoppers are increasingly online, and the workforce will demand greater flexibility.