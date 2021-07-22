Mailmodo Raises $2 Mn Seed Funding

July 22, 2021 3 min read

No-code email marketing platform Mailmodo, helping marketers create app-like experiences within emails, on Thursday announced $2 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, Y Combinator, and existing investors.

The startup’s mission is to help businesses get better conversion rates and ROI from email marketing, by building an ecosystem of apps and widgets that marketers can incorporate straight into their messages and simplify their email campaign management.

“Emails got some much-needed innovation when Google released AMP for email and announced that all Gmail clients will support AMP emails. We saw this as an opportunity to create app-like experiences inside emails, making it seamless and frictionless for a user to take the desired action. In day-to-day life, people check their emails when they’re traveling, watching TV, or in an elevator. They don't have time or the attention span to open an email, click on a link, go to a website, and take several other steps in between to complete a task. Therefore, interactive app-like emails help marketers to get much better conversion rates by reaching customers where they are at that moment,” said, Aquibur Rahman, co-founder, Mailmodo

Recipients of these AMP emails can take actions requested in the message through forms, checkout flows, calendar appointments, surveys, and more – all without having to leave their inbox. By reducing the number of steps a user has to take, Mailmodo leads to a conversion rate that’s three times higher compared to regular email campaigns. On top of bulk email campaigns, Mailmodo also enables businesses to send automated, trigger-based emails.

“We saw a massive 250 per cent increase in responses to our NPS survey emails. Our merchants loved the email as it enabled them to share their thoughts with us without even getting redirected once,” added Subhash Dash, associate product manager, Razorpay

Mailmodo is currently used by clients from diverse industry verticals including edtech, fintech, e-commerce, and SaaS companies. Some of Mailmodo's customers stated that they received upto threefold higher conversions from their Mailmodo email campaigns compared to their older emails.

According to a report by Statista, over 300 billion emails are sent every day. Most of these emails, however, are either ignored or deleted or opened and then forgotten – making it a struggle for businesses looking to drive results from their email marketing campaigns. Long user journeys from inboxes to websites or landing pages result in low conversions. Mailmodo cuts the user journey by using AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) emails, allowing these emails to get higher engagement and conversion rates.