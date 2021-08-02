5 Upcoming Tech Summits To Watch Out For in 2021

August 2, 2021 3 min read

The pandemic is giving us recurring surprise visits and sitting at home has made us all bored. However, as it is said, the show must go on. Conventions, summits and conferences, though virtual, are letting businesses still operate.

These summits bring the most brilliant pioneers and trendsetters in the tech and business space from all over the globe to explore the advancements changing the world. If you are a tech enthusiast, part of or want to be part of the startup ecosystem, here are five tech summits you must not miss!

Tech & Innovation Summit, and Entrepreneur Awards 2021

Date: 17 & 18 August, 2021

Website: https://www.entrepreneurindia.com/tech25web/

The annual virtual Tech & Innovation Summit, and Entrepreneur Awards 2021 show’s objective is to celebrate the tech innovators from the startup ecosystem. Also Entrepreneur India and APAC presents awards to a selection of the finest in the industry. It is a badge of enthusiasm to praise the best in class. There are different categories of awards which one can check out and participate.

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2021

Date: 4 & 5 August, 2021

Website: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/apac/data-analytics-india

The virtual Gartner Data and Analytics Summit promises to offer something for everyone to acquire the abilities to assemble and execute a world-class strategy.

Data and analytics leaders will learn to tie information and analytics strategy to show business results and advance the appropriation of innovations, such as artificial intelligence (AI), while making a strong culture that speeds up change, and where data literacy, computerized trust, administration and information driven basic reasoning are unavoidable.

Future Food Tech, London

Date: 30 September to 1 October, 2021

Website: https://futurefoodtechlondon.com/

The virtual Future Food-Tech Summit will drive forward a collaborative, science-based approach to nutrition innovation. The summit will be joined by senior delegation of food innovators, brands, ingredient providers, chefs, investors, and technology developers to exchange ideas through 1-1 networking, live debates, pitch competitions and group discussions.

International Conference on Humanities, Educational and Psychological Research, New York

Date: 7 & 8 October, 2021

Website: https://waset.org/humanities-educational-and-psychological-research-conference-in-october-2021-in-new-york

The virtual International Conference on Humanities, Educational and Psychological Research aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of humanities, educational and psychological research.

It also provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in these fields.

Web Summit, Lisbon

Date: 1 to 4 November, 2021

Website: https://websummit.com/

Web Summit 2021 will return to Altice Arena ready to welcome over 100,000 industry members for four days of business and knowledge transfer. Web Summit 2021 will once again offer an outstanding arena for professionals looking to gain a global audience and improve their brand awareness. Through contacts with thousands of media representatives and highly qualified visitors with specific demands, entrepreneurs can elevate their business.