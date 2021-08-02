Stocks

Is a Breakout in the Charts for Broadcom?

A resistance line has formed in the chart of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) over the past couple of months. If the stock breaks through this level, it could be...
Next Article
Is a Breakout in the Charts for Broadcom?
Image credit: shutterstock.com - StockNews

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on StockNews
 A resistance line has formed in the chart of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) over the past couple of months. If the stock breaks through this level, it could be headed for a breakout. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade,.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), the combined entity of Broadcom and Avago, boasts a highly diverse product portfolio across an array of end markets. Avago focused primarily on radio frequency filters and amplifiers, while the Broadcom unit designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions.

The company has been gaining on continued strength in both its Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software segment. In particular, AVGO is seeing robust adoption of Wi-Fi 6 in access gateway and cable DOCSIS 3.1 products. The acceleration in 5G deployment and a production ramp up in radio frequency (RF) should drive growth going forward.

AVGO had $9.5 billion in cash as of the most recent reported quarter, compared with only $278 million. The company also has a gross margin of 59%, which is above the industry average. From a growth standpoint, sales have grown an average of 23.5% over the past five years. Plus, analysts forecast a 26.9% year over year rise in earnings in the current quarter.

The stock appears undervalued based on its forward P/E of 16.26. The stock had been trending higher since last summer, but has shown mixed performance since March as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of AVGO below with added notations:

 Chart of AVGO provided by TradingView

AVGO was impressively climbing into its February high. However, since then the stock has struggled to get past the $490 resistance (red) area. That zone is also preventing the stock from hitting new 52-week highs.

 Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

AVGO dropped back again, but traders should watch for a possible return to the high.  The ideal long position on the stock would be on a breakout above that level, with a protective stop placed below the entry point.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

AVGO shares rose $1.60 (+0.33%) in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, AVGO has gained 12.97%, versus a 18.56% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing.

More...

The post Is a Breakout in the Charts for Broadcom? appeared first on StockNews.com
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs