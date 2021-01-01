Christian Tharp

Breakout in the Charts for Analog Devices?

An ascending triangle pattern has emerged in the chart of Analog Devices (ADI). This is considered a bullish pattern. If the resistance level is broken, a breakout could soon occur. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.
3 min read
Chart Pattern Suggests a Significant Move in Tesla Soon

An ascending channel has formed in the chart of Tesla (TSLA). When the stock moves out of this channel, a significant move is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity.
3 min read