More From Christian Tharp
Stocks
Breakout in the Charts for Analog Devices?
An ascending triangle pattern has emerged in the chart of Analog Devices (ADI). This is considered a bullish pattern. If the resistance level is broken, a breakout could soon occur. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.
Stocks
Chart Pattern Suggests a Significant Move in Tesla Soon
An ascending channel has formed in the chart of Tesla (TSLA). When the stock moves out of this channel, a significant move is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity.