7 Great Pet Gifts on Sale for Our Semi-Annual Sale

August 4, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Our pets can be great allies for helping us get through the busiest days. When you need to take a little break, your dog or cat is there for a quick cuddle or an excuse to get outside and step away. You love your pets, so why not get them a little treat during our Semi-Annual Sale? We've rounded up a collection of pet products that are an extra 15 percent off for a limited time.

1. Cats & Dogs Food Dispenser Tumbler

Encourage your pets to exercise their bodies and minds when you're not around. This fun tumbler dispenses treats when your pet hits it just right, encouraging them to get up, move, and figure out a problem.

Get the Cats & Dogs Food Dispenser Tumbler for $15.29 (reg. $36) with promo code ANNUAL15.

2. Meadowlark® Dog Seat Cover with Mesh Window

Take your dog with you from place to place without getting hair all over the seat or making them panic. This dog seat cover protects your car seats from smells and hair while the incorporated mesh window lets your dog see you, keeping them comfortable.

Get the Meadowlark® Dog Seat Cover with Mesh Window for $45.89 (reg. $57) with promo code ANNUAL15.

3. Cheerble Board Game: All-in-One Interactive Toy for Cats

Who said cats don't like board games? This fun interactive toy includes a scratcher pad, a series of holes, and a small ball to encourage cats to try and put the ball in the hole. It's tons of fun for all your feline friends.

Get the Cheerble Board Game for $66.30 (reg. $78) with promo code ANNUAL15.

4. HEATD Dog Bed Mattress with Removable Heating Pad

What's better than a cozy dog bed? A dog bed with a heating pad! This mattress is the right size for medium dogs and includes a removable heating pad for the cooler months.

Get the HEATD Dog Bed Mattress with Removable Heating Pad for $144.49 (reg. $199) with promo code ANNUAL15.

5. DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test

Got a mutt? Find out your pup's exact breed makeup with this painless at-home test. Not only that, but you'll also discover personality traits and health concerns that your dog may be genetically predisposed to.

Get the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test for $42.50 (reg. $79) with promo code ANNUAL15.

6. Allergy Test My Pet Kit

Pet can't seem to stop scratching? They might be allergic to something in your home. Find out with this simple, painless, at-home allergy testing kit that can reveal what may be causing your pet so much discomfort.

Get the Allergy Test My Pet Kit for $59.49 (reg. $99) with promo code ANNUAL15.

7. Basepaws Breed + Health DNA Test: At-Home Cat Genetics Test

Cats may not have as many breeds as dogs, but that doesn't mean breed isn't just as important. With this DNA test, you'll be able to better understand your cat based on its breed, and discover health issues that it might be predisposed to.

Get the Basepaws Breed + Health DNA Test: At-Home Cat Genetics Test for $109.65 (reg. $149) with promo code ANNUAL15.

