Swedish Brand Ikea Launches Modern, Affordable Pet Line
The question is who is going to assemble it?
This Dog's Life | 4 min read
General Motors Buys a Self-Driving Technology Startup
Plus, Microsoft Ventures is launching an AI startup competition and there is a new smart collar for dogs that will track your pup's health.
Venturer | 2 min read
How This Cool Kitty Cafe Helps Humans Find Purr-fect Pets
Meet the cute cats and helpful humans behind New York City's first kitty adoption café.
Kira Halevy | 4 min read
Facebook Acquires AI Startup Ozlo
Plus, Reddit is valued at almost $2 billion and an LA based startup is bringing the vet to your pet.
Venturer | 2 min read
Cute Pictures of Dogs Our Readers Brought to Work
June 23 is Take Your Dog to Work Day.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Connected Home Might Be the Next Big Thing But Connected Pet Is Big Right Now
People seem less interested in refrigerators that text them to buy milk than seeing their pets are safe and happy while they're at work.
Yaroslav Azhnyuk | 5 min read
iPhone 8 Will Be Good for Selfie Lovers
Plus, luggage startup Away and dog food subscription service The Farmer's Dog have closed some major investment deals.
Venturer | 2 min read
A TV Channel for Dogs -- Yes, Really -- Just Got Some Wagging Validation
Almost everyone's pooch can now enjoy this subscription channel, which is taking over cable like some sort of doggone HBO.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
This Company Offers 'Paw-ternity' Leave to Employees
Employees at BrewDog can enjoy a week of paid leave after getting a new dog.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Watch Mark Zuckerberg 3-D-Print a Mini Version of His Dog
No ordinary toys for Beast.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
