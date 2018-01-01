Pets
News and Trends
Sonic Sold to Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.3 Billion
Plus, the subscription startup Bespoke is creating its own products and vegan pet food startup Wild Earth now has products for sale.
Dogs
Swedish Brand Ikea Launches Modern, Affordable Pet Line
The question is who is going to assemble it?
News and Trends
General Motors Buys a Self-Driving Technology Startup
Plus, Microsoft Ventures is launching an AI startup competition and there is a new smart collar for dogs that will track your pup's health.
Social Entrepreneurs
How This Cool Kitty Cafe Helps Humans Find Purr-fect Pets
Meet the cute cats and helpful humans behind New York City's first kitty adoption café.
News and Trends
Facebook Acquires AI Startup Ozlo
Plus, Reddit is valued at almost $2 billion and an LA based startup is bringing the vet to your pet.
Dogs
Cute Pictures of Dogs Our Readers Brought to Work
June 23 is Take Your Dog to Work Day.
Connected home
Connected Home Might Be the Next Big Thing But Connected Pet Is Big Right Now
People seem less interested in refrigerators that text them to buy milk than seeing their pets are safe and happy while they're at work.
News and Trends
iPhone 8 Will Be Good for Selfie Lovers
Plus, luggage startup Away and dog food subscription service The Farmer's Dog have closed some major investment deals.
National Small Business Week
A TV Channel for Dogs -- Yes, Really -- Just Got Some Wagging Validation
Almost everyone's pooch can now enjoy this subscription channel, which is taking over cable like some sort of doggone HBO.
Perks
This Company Offers 'Paw-ternity' Leave to Employees
Employees at BrewDog can enjoy a week of paid leave after getting a new dog.
Mark Zuckerberg
Watch Mark Zuckerberg 3-D-Print a Mini Version of His Dog
No ordinary toys for Beast.