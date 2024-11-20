These pirates don't say "arr," they say "arf."

Cruise Tails and Orlando travel agent Expedia Cruises announced the world's first dog-friendly cruise aboard the Margaritaville at Sea's ship Islander sailing out of Tampa. Service dogs have been welcome on cruises for years, but this is the first time pets can find their sea legs (and the all-you-can-eat buffet, presumably.)

The ship has the capacity for 2,650 passengers and 250 dogs. Human travelers will need to show proof of up-to-date vaccinations and a sign-off of good health from a vet to bring their doggy onboard.

What is a dog going to do on a cruise ship? Lots. According to the website, pooches will be pampered with grooming and massages, and every room balcony will have a private relief station. There will also be dog shows, training classes, costume contests and parades.

For humans looking to escape the furballs, there will be designated dog-free zones, including the ship casino and spa.

Phil Evans, managing director at Cruise Nation, told The Independent: "A dog-friendly cruise is an ideal alternative for those who don't like flying or don't like the idea of their dogs being in a plane's hold for long periods. Introducing more dog-friendly cruises will allow families and their much-loved dogs to enjoy the magic of a cruise holiday together, a truly memorable experience."

Cruise blogger Jenni Fielding, known as Cruise Mummy, told The Independent that she's excited, but has some reservations about reserving a spot on a dog cruise: "While I love the idea of a dog-friendly cruise and would love to take one, I can see that there are some practicalities to consider," she said. "The main one I think is hygiene. While service dogs have a certain area to go to the bathroom, it will be harder to enforce for pet dogs. After all, the pool deck is technically outdoors and dogs may not know if this is a suitable place to do their business – I expect it's not."

Dates and prices haven't been announced, but the cruises are expected to set sail in late 2025. Pet owners, will you bite if the price is right?

