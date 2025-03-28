With ninja-style obstacle racing joining the modern pentathlon, USA Ninja Challenge is now an official Olympic training partner — and business is booming.

When Richard Knight sold his tech company more than a decade ago, he didn't expect to end up running a fast-growing fitness franchise for kids. But one viral video sparked an idea that would eventually connect him with Olympic coaches and alter the future of the modern pentathlon.

"About 12 years ago, my co-founder, Dale Grant, who ran a gymnastics studio for 20 years, sent a video of a child going over homemade obstacles," Knight says. "And that was the spark." That inspiration led to the creation of USA Ninja Challenge, a kid-focused fitness franchise ranked #422 on the 2025 Entrepreneur Franchise 500. The brand's first gym opened a decade ago, and it has plans to have 60 open units by the end of the year, with another 30 in development.

Ninja-style obstacle racing is officially joining the Olympic program as part of the modern pentathlon, an event that includes fencing, swimming, shooting, running and equestrian jumping (which ninja racing will replace in 2028). This positions USA Ninja Challenge to become more than just a fun after-school activity — it's part of a global sports movement.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Olympic training

At the 2023 Ninja World Cup, USA Ninja Challenge caught the attention of Kevin Montford, CEO of USA Pentathlon Multisport. At the time, few people knew that ninja-style obstacle racing was set to replace equestrian jumping in the modern pentathlon, but Montford was already thinking ahead. "We knew there was untapped potential in the ninja community," he says. "USA Ninja Challenge gives us a way to connect with young athletes across the country and introduce them to the Olympic pathway."

That connection led to a formal partnership between the two organizations, giving USA Ninja Challenge gyms a new role: identifying, developing and preparing young athletes who could someday compete on the world stage. Through the partnership, the franchise will run yearly competitions with enticing rewards across its network. "Because of this partnership, the top athletes get to go and train with Olympic coaches," Knight says.

The relationship also lays the groundwork for a long-term pipeline. Much like how gymnastics and swimming have Junior Olympic programs to identify talent early, USA Ninja Challenge and USA Pentathlon Multisport are working to establish a similar model for ninja racing.

Related: How a Police Officer Started a Pet Care Business Making $3 Million a Year

Family focus — and growth

Knight says the sport has experienced rapid growth, both globally and within his own gyms. In the most recent world finals, he says 10,000 kids from 21 countries competed — up from 7,000 participants from 16 countries the previous year — highlighting its accelerating international momentum.

Knight's business reflects that demand. "I used to run a discovery day once every two months," he says. "I'm running them every two weeks right now — and I'm full every two weeks."

Franchisees, he says, are seeing strong performance and deep community ties. "Out of all my other businesses, no one has come up to me and hugged me with tears of joy in their eyes, telling me how I've impacted their son or daughter's life positively," Knight says. "This is different. We've created this great family environment."

That family focus is paying off. Knight points to multiple franchisees — ranging from teachers and nurses to insurance reps and ex-military —who've replaced their previous income quickly and even opened second locations. He credits the system's strong curriculum, operational playbook and community involvement for making the model work. Now, thanks to the Olympic spotlight, more families — and potential franchisees — are discovering that ninja racing isn't just a sport, it's a movement.

Related: No Experience? No Problem. How This First-Time Franchisee Built a $3 Million Business.