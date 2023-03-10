USA Ninja Challenge

The USA Ninja Challenge is an ever-evolving, exciting youth fitness experience aimed at children ages 4 to 17. USA Ninja Challenge looks to increase young people's well-being and set them up for a balanced life through the love of physical activity.

By using different obstacles to help them overcome their fears, students at USA Ninja Challenge learn the art of jumping, climbing, swinging, traversing, balancing, and floor skills at their own pace. Children move into the next activity after they complete a skill and are confident about the next challenge.

USA Ninja Challenge began franchising in 2015, the same year it was founded. There are now over 15 USA Ninja Challenge franchises located throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a USA Ninja Challenge Franchise

The USA Ninja Challenge is unique in getting kids and teenagers out of the modern technology-based world and into physical activity. By targeting the 4-to-17-year-old market, franchisees may see a consistent turnover of ever-ambitious kids and parents, learning and achieving. 

What Might Make a USA Ninja Challenge Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a USA Ninja Challenge franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. USA Ninja Challenge could also offer various revenue streams, including tuition, annual registration, camps, parties, events, and retail.

As you decide if opening a USA Ninja Challenge franchise is the right move for you, make sure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your chosen area to see if the USA Ninja Challenge franchise would do well in your desired community. While competition is healthy, too much may prevent any possible growth for you.

To be part of the USA Ninja Challenge team, you should make sure that you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a USA Ninja Challenge Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the USA Ninja Challenge franchising team questions. 

Once you are approved to open a USA Ninja Challenge franchise, the training begins. At USA Ninja Challenge, franchisees receive training and support in marketing, accounting, and legal requirements. Should franchisees need help in day-to-day operations, they can also receive aid from a USA Ninja Challenge franchise representative.

Company Overview

About USA Ninja Challenge

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2015
Leadership
Richard Knight, Managing Member
Corporate Address
14 Channel Dr.
Concord, NH 03301
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
19 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a USA Ninja Challenge franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$276,800 - $376,400
Net Worth Requirement
$175,000 - $150,000,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
USA Ninja Challenge offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
USA Ninja Challenge has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
105 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
