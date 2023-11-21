Exclusive Black Friday Deal: Lifetime Subscription to DOGTV for Only $129.97 It's a massive price drop (regularly $838) through November 27.

Dogs can be the most joyful and uplifting parts of an owner's life. They can also be quite distracting and exhausting when you're trying to get work done, have a conversation, or just have your dinner in peace.

With the holiday shopping season upon us, consider gifting a dog owner in your life this unique subscription to a streaming service designed to keep your dog entertained and distracted. This DOGTV lifetime subscription is on sale for just $129.97 (reg. $838) through November 27 only.

With programs running around the clock, this 24/7 channel features a roster of programs that are scientifically designed to help your dog live his best life. Featuring and using patented programs that engage and activate your dog's visual and auditory senses, the content is made to help reduce anxiety and stress while also serving as an easy and safe distraction from over-active or even destructive behavior.

The programs feature unique and exciting elements. For example, they will often alter colors to match and meet your dog's unique and different color vision. In addition to helping them stay calm, the programs can also stimulate the dogs to keep them from getting bored, and it can help them get ready for the world with exposure to sounds they might experience out there.

This platform is rated 4.2/5 on the App Store and Hepper. It's also recommended and highly reviewed by several universities across the UK.

Get this DOGTV lifetime subscription on sale for just $129.97 (reg. $838) through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT during a limited-time exclusive Black Friday price drop.

