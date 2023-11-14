This Puppy Training Bundle Is Just $23 for One Week Only It features 12 hours of content that dog owners can access any time they want.

It's November, and Black Friday is around the corner. It could almost go without saying that the full-on holiday shopping season is right after that. For those looking for unique deals on gifts ahead of time, consider anyone in your life who might have a new dog they're raising. To help them out, you could grab The Complete Guide to Puppy & Dog Training Bundle while it's on sale for just $22.97 (reg. $320) through November 16th.

This eight-course bundle features a digestible 12 hours of content that users can access and re-access in an unlimited capacity for the rest of their lives. It begins with an introductory breakdown entitled Puppies: A-Z Guide to Puppy & Dog Training (4.2/5 stars), which features 17 lessons on the basics of raising a little canine. The course goes into how to recognize characteristics when looking for the right puppy for you, how to prevent separation anxiety, and more.

Some of the other courses in the bundle include Stop Dog Barking: Easy Training Methods, Leash Training: Stop Pulling on the Leash, How To Stop Dog Attacks, Natural Remedies for Health & Dog Training, and more. All of these courses are taught by dog and puppy expert Sharon Bolt. The writer of three books and a regular on BBC Radio, Bolt has an average instructor rating of 4/5 stars by verified purchasers.

Don't miss an opportunity to get ahead of the holiday shopping rush with this helpful training resource.

You can get The Complete Guide to Puppy & Dog Training Bundle on sale for just $22.97 (reg. $320) through November 16th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

