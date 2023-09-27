Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We work hard for our family. And our canine friends are certainly part of the family. We buy them special foods, take them on walks, and to check-ups at the vet. We also feel guilty when we have to go into the office or away on a business trip without them. It's even more heartbreaking when they have a hard time without us, becoming anxious, stressed, or sullen.

If you're familiar with this scenario, you might want to check out DogTV. Much like a Netflix for dogs, this streaming service features content made specially for dogs. It was created by scientists and dog experts to include a variety of types of programs to help your pup remain happy.

Your best friend won't be sitting on the couch lounging all day in front of the day like we humans would. DogTV incorporated dog-friendly sounds, with no sudden noises or scary frequencies, so they can get up to roam freely and use their incredible dog hearing to tune into what's happening on DogTV.

A good way to help alleviate stress and destructive behavior while you're out of the house, DogTV content also adapts colors to suit how dogs see the world. The content is designed to include consistent on-screen motion, playful animated sequences, dogs, and other animals to keep your fur baby interested and mentally stimulated.

With a 4.2/5 rating on the App Store, DogTV gives you access to content 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It can also be a great source of entertainment for dog owners who get a kick out of watching their dogs react to engaging content.

Available at a best-on-web price, this service can give you peace of mind that your pup is happy while you go out and conquer the world.

Get a lifetime subscription to DogTV for just $149.99 (reg. $838) while you can.

Prices subject to change.