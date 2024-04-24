📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There's a reason why dogs are considered people's best friends. Busy entrepreneurs work long hours, and coming home to a companion who is waiting with love and affection can be huge for their emotional and mental well-being, which, not to be superficial, can translate into better business and professional performance.

For our readers who love their friendly office pups and want to know how to take care of them as well as possible, we recommend learning about their specific breed, traits, and needs. To help, you can grab this DNA My Dog Essential Breed ID Test while it's on sale for just $67.99 (reg. $79) for a limited time only.

This well-designed kit is easy to administer. You simply swab a sample of your dog's saliva and then send it to the lab and wait for results. DNA My Dog pulls from a genetic database of more than 350 breeds to determine your dog's exact genetic makeup. From that, they can curate a comprehensive breed breakdown that includes any genetic health concerns you might want to stay aware of, unique personality traits, and even tips for better and easier bonding.

This universally compatible dog test works great for mixed breeds, adopted canines, and any other pooch who needs proper care and love. Learn more about our dog's preferences and temperament, and create a stronger bond to support each of you, your home life, and your work life.

You can get this DNA My Dog Essential Breed ID Test on sale for just $67.99 (reg. $79) for a limited time only.

