In the bustling world of pet care, where kibble reigns supreme and processed food dominates the market, Harry Bremner stands out as a pioneer. The founder of Tuggs, a London based company, is making waves by introducing fresh, insect-based dog food. Bremner's journey is one of innovation and a deep commitment to sustainability.

The seeds of his entrepreneurial venture were sown during his time at business school in London. "Whilst studying in 2021, I had the opportunity to explore the dog food industry," he recalls. "I learned that pet food accounts for up to 30% of the carbon emissions related to livestock production. At the same time, I discovered that the industry was incredibly unhealthy, with research showing that dogs fed fresh food live, on average, up to 32 months longer than those fed processed kibble." This realisation ignited Bremner's passion for creating a healthier, more sustainable alternative.

The initial concept of Tuggs faced its share of hurdles, particularly in the manufacturing process. "We're the first and only company in Europe to create fresh dog food with insects," he explains. "As such, there were significant obstacles in achieving the right nutritional balance, texture, and consistency." To navigate these challenges, Bremner forged partnerships with industry leaders, which proved instrumental in overcoming the complexities of production.

Securing initial funding was another critical milestone for Bremner. "My Master's thesis was titled Is Insect-Based Dog Food a Viable Alternative to Traditional Dog Foods in the UK Pet Food Market? After presenting it, my professor expressed interest in investing in the business. This was the first stage of our initial friends and family funding round." His networking efforts led to introductions with key players, including one of the UK's largest independent pet food manufacturers, who recognised the potential of Bremner's innovative approach. "They were fond of the insect angle and how we were disrupting the market," he recalls.

As with any entrepreneurial journey, setbacks were inevitable. Yet Bremner embraces failure as a valuable teacher. "Failure is the father of learning," he asserts. "Our team always approaches new challenges with an open mind, understanding that even if things don't go to plan, we can learn from that and iterate or pivot onto a new idea." This resilient mindset has shaped Tuggs' evolution, allowing the company to adapt in a rapidly changing market.

For those looking to embark on their own entrepreneurial ventures, Bremner offers sage advice. "Validate your idea first by speaking to as many people and potential customers as possible," he recommends. "Speaking to people is the most effective way to learn about your idea." He highlights the importance of execution, stating that "well done is better than well said," emphasizing that action is paramount in bringing ideas to fruition.

Staying motivated in the face of challenges is a common struggle for entrepreneurs. Bremner has found that fostering open communication within his team is crucial. "We've discovered that discussing problems openly and brainstorming solutions together is the best recipe to reignite motivation and keep building momentum," he explains. This collaborative spirit has not only strengthened the team but has also fueled the company's growth.

As Tuggs continues to carve out its niche in the pet food industry, Bremner remains focused on the path ahead. "We still have a long way to go, but so far what we've done well is communicate often with our customers to understand their pain points and resolve them," he notes. "Staying resilient in tough times is important, but being unafraid to change your approach is key as well."

Harry Bremner's vision for Tuggs transcends mere business; it embodies a movement toward healthier, more sustainable pet nutrition. By championing the use of insects in dog food, he is not only challenging the norms of the pet food industry but also inviting consumers to rethink their choices. With every bowl of fresh food that bears the Tuggs name, Bremner is making strides toward a greener future for our furry companions and the planet they inhabit.