Got hooked to the new Netflix release Mimi? Watch this Amazon Prime listing with new and old hits - a combination of romance and drama

August 5, 2021 3 min read

Mimi has been quite the hit with notes of comedy, emotion, distress, and belonging all hit together. If this is a movie you’ve enjoyed, here are some other old and new hits that cherish the mother-child bond that you will be bound to enjoy with their layered characters:

1. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

This movie depicts the story of a happily married couple who wanted a baby as a part of their family. But due to the issue of permanent infertility, the couple chose another way out. They hired a prostitute who will give birth to their baby. The movie stars Preity Zinta playing the role of a prostitute and even as a surrogate mother, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan playing a happily married couple. Later, the climax showcases the emotional bonding that Preity develops for the baby and her willingness to keep the baby with her. This movie was released in 2001 and is one of the hit movies to date. You can watch this romantic drama anytime over at Amazon Prime.

2. Kya Kehna

To earn respect takes years but to lose respect takes a fraction of seconds. Kya Kehna is an Indian Bollywood movie that has given rise to the concept of premarital pregnancy. Well, the film surrounds love, honor, and respect. The movie has Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan playing the lead roles and Chandrachur Singh as the support role. The story begins with Zinta, who has played the role of an open-minded girl, falling in love for Saif Ali Khan, who has played the character of a playboy.

Pretty soon, Zinta crosses her limits in love with Rahul and gets pregnant. On the other side, Rahul refuses to marry and accept their child. Preity struggling with her situation moves on without any community support. Later, Chandrachur expresses her love for Preity, and both move on. The movie was released in 2000. Still, you can refresh your day watching this old hit Amazon Prime.

3. Good Newwz

Good Newwz, the filmmakers have designed the movie with a unique concept. The movie depicts the story of two married couples who were undergoing medical treatment for not conceiving a baby. They tried their best but couldn’t able to make it, and hence started to seek the help of doctors. But due to confusion because of the same surname, the doctor created a blunder.

Later, this blunder drove multiple complications and laughter. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani as the lead characters. It takes on a roller-coaster ride with some good and funny moments. Binge over Amazon Prime to feel these funny moments and laugh with your family!