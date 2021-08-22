Sleep Better Each Night by Eliminating Snoring

August 22, 2021 2 min read

A few years ago, a survey found that nearly half of American CEOs weren't getting enough sleep. Running a business is stressful work, certainly, but you need your sleep if you're going to perform at an optimal level. There are many reasons people don't get enough sleep, but a very common one is snoring — either by yourself or by your partner.

Snoring is, quite simply, difficulty breathing while sleeping which is why it can often wake you up in the middle of the night. (Or, of course, the noise of your partner's snoring is too distracting to get you to sleep.) What's clear is that something needs to be done about snoring, and the Snore Circle Anti-Snoring Sleep Aid Muscle Stimulator can be a great asset. It's 42 percent off at just $68.95.

This clever device fits comfortably under your chin as you sleep, putting the built-in sensors to work collecting snoring data. As it identifies the snoring sound, the device emits 10-60Hz mixture micro impulses to your chin nerves ranging from weak to strong depending on your specific needs. Through bone conduction, it will get an accurate snoring reading and provide a strong anti-interference ability. Then, the built-in muscle stimulator will stimulate the muscles around your throat to tighten and open up the airway to allow you to breathe more smoothly and quietly.

The medical-grade stimulator is safe to use and doesn't cause skin irritation, the company says. WAREABLE writes, "The Snore Circle might be the cure to your snoring nightmares." Trend Hunter adds, "Those looking for a snoring solution will find the Snore Circle to be one of the more advanced options out there when it comes to eliminating the night time annoyance."

Start breathing more easily every night. Right now, you can get the Snore Circle Anti-Snoring Sleep Aid Muscle Stimulator on sale for 42 percent off $119 at just $68.95.

