Sleep

Sleep Better Each Night by Eliminating Snoring

Too many entrepreneurs aren't getting good sleep. This muscle stimulator can help.
Next Article
Sleep Better Each Night by Eliminating Snoring
Image credit: Damir Spanic/Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A few years ago, a survey found that nearly half of American CEOs weren't getting enough sleep. Running a business is stressful work, certainly, but you need your sleep if you're going to perform at an optimal level. There are many reasons people don't get enough sleep, but a very common one is snoring — either by yourself or by your partner.

Snoring is, quite simply, difficulty breathing while sleeping which is why it can often wake you up in the middle of the night. (Or, of course, the noise of your partner's snoring is too distracting to get you to sleep.) What's clear is that something needs to be done about snoring, and the Snore Circle Anti-Snoring Sleep Aid Muscle Stimulator can be a great asset. It's 42 percent off at just $68.95. 

This clever device fits comfortably under your chin as you sleep, putting the built-in sensors to work collecting snoring data. As it identifies the snoring sound, the device emits 10-60Hz mixture micro impulses to your chin nerves ranging from weak to strong depending on your specific needs. Through bone conduction, it will get an accurate snoring reading and provide a strong anti-interference ability. Then, the built-in muscle stimulator will stimulate the muscles around your throat to tighten and open up the airway to allow you to breathe more smoothly and quietly. 

The medical-grade stimulator is safe to use and doesn't cause skin irritation, the company says. WAREABLE writes, "The Snore Circle might be the cure to your snoring nightmares." Trend Hunter adds, "Those looking for a snoring solution will find the Snore Circle to be one of the more advanced options out there when it comes to eliminating the night time annoyance."

Start breathing more easily every night. Right now, you can get the Snore Circle Anti-Snoring Sleep Aid Muscle Stimulator on sale for 42 percent off $119 at just $68.95.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sleep

Best Mattresses You Can Buy Online

Sleep

Keep Your Cool on the Best Mattresses for Hot Sleepers

Sleep

Losing Sleep From Business-Related Stress? Try This Calming Weighted Blanket.