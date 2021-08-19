Grimes Shares Rare Video of Her and Elon Musk's Son

August 19, 2021 2 min read

People may not know how to pronounce his name, but at least now they’ll know he has great style!

In a rare social media appearance, Grimes and ’s son, X Æ A-Xii (your guess is as good as ours), can be seen frolicking about on a family vacation.

The video plays to a teaser of Grimes’ new song “Shinigami Eyes” and switches from clips of artwork to a family vacation in Italy where X Æ A-Xii can adorably be quickly seen sporting checkered shorts, a blue t-shirt and flown blonde hair.

@grimes SHINIGAMI eyes is finally done and you all get the first listen !!!! Show me your content (might still b sum changes but video is almost done) ##italy ♬ Shinigami Eyes - Grimes

"SHINIGAMI eyes is finally done and you all get the first listen," the singer wrote alongside the video. "Show me your content (might still b sum changes but video is almost done) #italy."

The video, which has been viewed over 400,000 times has garnered adorable comments from fans happy to see the pair’s son.

“OMG MATH EQUATION BABY,” one user excitedly wrote.

“Lil X vibing,” said another.

The couple announced the birth of their son on May 4, 2020, with Musk revealing the unorthodox name through his favorite medium, Twitter.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

The couple has been together for a little over three years.

