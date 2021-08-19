News and Trends

Grimes Shares Rare Video of Her and Elon Musk's Son

The boy, X Æ A-Xii, can be seen frolicking about on a family vacation in Italy.
Grimes Shares Rare Video of Her and Elon Musk's Son
Image credit: ROBYN BECK | Getty Images

News Writer
2 min read

People may not know how to pronounce his name, but at least now they’ll know he has great style!

In a rare social media appearance, Grimes and Elon Musk’s son, X Æ A-Xii (your guess is as good as ours), can be seen frolicking about on a family vacation.

The video plays to a teaser of Grimes’ new song “Shinigami Eyes” and switches from clips of artwork to a family vacation in Italy where X Æ A-Xii can adorably be quickly seen sporting checkered shorts, a blue t-shirt and flown blonde hair. 

@grimes

SHINIGAMI eyes is finally done and you all get the first listen !!!! Show me your content (might still b sum changes but video is almost done) ##italy

♬ Shinigami Eyes - Grimes

"SHINIGAMI eyes is finally done and you all get the first listen," the singer wrote alongside the video. "Show me your content (might still b sum changes but video is almost done) #italy."

The video, which has been viewed over 400,000 times has garnered adorable comments from fans happy to see the pair’s son.

“OMG MATH EQUATION BABY,” one user excitedly wrote.

“Lil X vibing,” said another.

The couple announced the birth of their son on May 4, 2020, with Musk revealing the unorthodox name through his favorite medium, Twitter.

The couple has been together for a little over three years. 

