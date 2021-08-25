News and Trends

Wall Street vs Porn Ban: Adult-Content Creator Site Reverses Ban on Sexually Explicit Content Amid Outrage

Subscription-based creator network OnlyFans has revoked its ban on pornographic content that was set to go into effect on October 1.
Next Article
Wall Street vs Porn Ban: Adult-Content Creator Site Reverses Ban on Sexually Explicit Content Amid Outrage
Image credit: SOPA Images | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
3 min read

Talk about not lasting long!

Subscription-based creator network OnlyFans has revoked its ban on pornographic content that was set to go into effect on October 1 amid massive backlash from creators, subscribers and sex workers at large.

“The proposed October 1, 2021 changes are no longer required due to banking partners' assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators,” OnlyFans said in a statement provided to Entrepreneur.

The original changes were announced last Thursday and stated that sexually explicit conduct would no longer be permitted on the site per requests and pressure from banking partners and payout providers.

Related: Adult Content Creators Banned From Posting Sexually Explicit Content on OnlyFans

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans told Entrepreneur at the time.

The announcemnt was met with outrage from hundreds of adult-content creators on the platform.

"You took the easy way out. You’ve deprived millions of sex workers of their sole income," creator Lenina Crowe wrote on Twitter to OnlyFans. "You could have implemented better moderation, but instead, you’ve totally fucked us over with barely any time to plan for the future."

"You never once acknowledged we even existed. You’ve been trying to distance yourself from us," said another creator. "You don’t support us. Those changes don’t help us if we can’t do our jobs on there. You took out money & then left us."

OnlyFans also posted a note to Twitter announcing the switchback in policy.

Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard,” the company wrote. “We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

The company also said that it would be emailing its creator network about the changes “shortly.”

It has not been made clear whether or not the suspension of the pornographic ban will be permanent or if it is a temporary decision.

“The platform has no further comment beyond this at this time,” OnlyFans told Entrepreneur.

In an interview with the Financial Times, OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokley blamed big banks as the main reason for the ban.

“The change in policy, we had no choice — the short answer is banks," he told the publication. “This decision was made to safeguard [creators’] funds and subscriptions from increasingly unfair actions by banks and media companies — we obviously do not want to lose our most loyal creators.”

The company currently hosts over 2 million creators who have generated an estimated $5 billion in revenue since the company launched in 2016.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee