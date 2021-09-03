Design

Learn the Adobe Creative Cloud on Your Own Terms

Choose how much you want to pay to learn different parts of Adobe CC.
Learn the Adobe Creative Cloud on Your Own Terms
Image credit: Adobe

In a hyper-competitive digital landscape, it's exceedingly difficult to stand out. That's why creativity is such a valuable entrepreneurial skill. Your creativity helps you to differentiate your business from competitors and demonstrates to your customers and potential customers why your business is worthy of their time and money.

Many businesses shell out hundreds of dollars to graphic designers to help their brand stand out. But if you don't have the resources for that, you might just want to learn how to be your own designer. With this special offer, you can design your own Adobe curriculum to get up to speed with the leading creative programs on the market.

Right now, you can choose how much or how little you want to spend on Adobe training from the Academy of Film, Fashion, and Design (4.4/5 instructor rating). With a series of bundles to choose from, you'll learn how to fully utilize some of the Adobe Creative Cloud's most important programs. With the most basic bundle, you'll still cover graphic design, illustration, photo editing, web design, and much more. And as you redeem more courses, you'll cover even more Adobe content.

For just $9.99, you'll get the basic 3-course bundle that includes more than 20 hours of training in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop. For $19.99, you can get 5 courses, covering Adobe XD, Spark, Dreamweaver, Portfolio, and Photoshop. At $29.99, you'll get 10 courses on Adobe Audition, After Effects, Spark, Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, Stock, Portfolio, Illustrator, Photoshop, and Lightroom. Finally, at $39.99, you'll get a comprehensive, 15-course bundle that covers the entire Adobe Creative Cloud.

From three courses and 20 hours of training to 15 courses and more than 60 hours of training, you can choose what you want to learn and how much you want to pay for it.

