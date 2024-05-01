📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Home Depot's Viral Halloween Decoration Is Already Sold Out — And It's Not Even Summer Yet. Here's How to Get One Before Halloween. "Skelly" has been a fan-favorite since his debut in 2020.

By Emily Rella

Halloween and spooky season are hardly around the corner, but a fan-favorite supersized decoration from Home Depot has already sold out ahead of the holiday.

Four years ago, the home improvement chain debuted Skelly, a giant 12-foot-tall skeleton that has gone viral every year since its debut and has become a coveted item for shoppers to get their hands on.

"For Skelly, we knew the moment we sampled him that we had created one of the best Halloween items ever," said Home Depot Senior Merchant and the creative behind Skelly, Lance Allen, in a company release last Halloween. "To see his massive size and his eyes following you around the room, left an exciting impression months before he made it to stores or online. Then, he went on sale and the viral videos started happening. We're thrilled that The Home Depot has continued to offer him to our customers with such great quality and incredible value."

@kjp

And they lived happily forever after ☠️❤️?

♬ You Make My Dreams (Come True) - Daryl Hall & John Oates

Last week, the chain unveiled its #CodeOrange event on social media, announcing that it would sell limited qualities of popular Halloween decor six months ahead of the holiday before the items officially go into the season.

The announcement and the sale caused quite a stir on X where users went head to head in an attempt to get their hands on the giant set of bones and his new friends, including a five-foot Skelly Dog and a Deadwood Skelly.

As expected, the items sold out quickly, and Home Depot revealed via X that it would be doing a second drop of the Halloween items at some point this summer.

According to Home Depot's website, neither Skelly nor any of his new friends are available for purchase at press time, so those looking to get their hands on the larger-than-life set of decor will have to wait.

Gigantic holiday decor is having a moment. Last year, Target's 8-foot-tall Jack-o-Lantern, Lewis, also went viral on TikTok and sold out across the country.

Halloween has continued to be a key driver of success for Home Depot, which reported $34.8 billion in sales during the Halloween season in Q4 of 2023.

"We simply don't settle for off-the-shelf, generic items for our customers. We partner with the best vendors in the business to create jaw-dropping items that push the limits of size, animation, and realism at incredible values," Lance said of the company's success in the Halloween sector. "Customers can not only research and buy the items online, but they can also find them on display with associates happy to walk them through the newest seasonal releases."

Home Depot was up over 11% year over year as of Wednesday afternoon.

