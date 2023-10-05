'My Name is Lewis:' This Halloween Decoration Became So Popular on TikTok, It's Now Sold Out at Target. Fans can't get enough of the 8-foot pumpkin-faced ghoul.

By Jonathan Small

Photo: Target.com

Step aside, Jack-o-Lantern. There's a new pumpkin in town, and his name... is Lewis.

The 8-foot Halloween decoration went viral on TikTok after users started posting videos of him on the showroom floor of Target.

At first glance, the pumpkin-faced ghoul looks like any other spooky lawn toy. But press his "talk" button, and he will eventually utter the catchphrase that has set the internet on fire.

"I am not a jack-o'-lantern," he says. "My name is Lewis."

@imshannonduh I dont know who voiced this halloween decoration at Target but i hope they got paid a lot of money to do it #halloween #halloweendecor #target #targethalloween #spookyseason ♬ original sound - shan ?

At press time, #mynameislewis had over 20 million views on TikTok, with users raving about how much they loved Lewis-o-Lantern.

"He's so dreamy and cute," wrote Lucybug.

"I keep randomly saying Lewis around my house," Abbeney K commented.

Says Brynn, "I work at Target and Lewis is the highlight of my day."

Even 90s alt-rock band The Smashing Pumpkins got in on the Lewis love, renaming themselves The Lewis Pumpkins in a video.

@thesmashingpumpkins

Live laugh love lewis

♬ Mayonaise - 2011 Remaster - Smashing Pumpkins

Who is Lewis?

Lewis isn't technically branded as Lewis. Target's website lists him as an "8' Light and Sound Pumpkin Halloween Ghoul," wearing what appears to be a Grim Reaper robe with a hoodie and a tattered shirt. The decoration is manufactured by Hyde & EEK! Boutique, a distributor of Halloween items since 2008. The price tag is a frightening $180.

But don't expect to be greeted by Lewis at your local Target anytime soon. At press time, Lewis was listed as completely "out of stock" on Target's website.

Origin story

According to Know Your Meme, Lewis was first discovered on September 27th by TikToker @imshannonduh, whose real name is Shannon Murphy.

Over six days, the video received roughly 2 million plays and 531,300 likes.

Interviewed by NBC News about why she thinks the Lewis video caught on, Murphy said, "He's Halloween's Paddington Bear."
