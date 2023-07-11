'That Kind of Goes Hard': Man Goes Viral After Accidentally Dyeing the Home Depot Logo on His Bleached Hair The laughter-filled clip has amassed over 3.2 million views on TikTok.

By Emily Rella

Hair mishaps happen all the time, especially when deciding to change the color or lighten the tone. But rarely do they become an accidental advertisement for a home improvement store.

A TikToker is going viral for a unique coloring "oops" that left him in quite an interesting situation — a logo of Home Depot transferred on his hair during the bleaching process.

In a clip that's been viewed over 3.4 million times, TikToker @TubTok issues a stark warning to viewers — don't use a plastic bag with the Home Depot (or any) logo to help with the coloring process.

@tubtok

WHATEVER YOU DO, DO NOT USE THE HOME DEPOT BAG WHEN BLEACHING YOUR HAIR

♬ original sound - Tub

Laughter erupts as the camera shows a man entering the room with the home improvement store's bright orange logo on the top of his head and a plastic Home Depot bag in the sink (when coloring hair at home, a plastic bag can be used for better color absorption and a more even application after the dye — or in this case, bleach — has been applied).

Naturally, viewers in the comments were in stitches, with some saying the man might actually start a trend and others laughing at his misfortune.

"That kinda goes hard," one person said.

"It's the laughs that are killing me the most," another wrote. "Whoever is filming has the most CONTAGIOUS LAUGH!!! I just wheezed. My abs hurt."

Others shared similar stories, claiming that the same thing had happened to them or people they knew with bags from other chains.

"My sister learned that the hard way with a Walmart bag," one girl joked.

"This once happened to me with an Albertson's bag," another unfortunate user shared.

Lesson learned and word to the wise — if you're thinking about dyeing your hair at home, a plain plastic bag or cap may be your best bet.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

