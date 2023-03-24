The viral trend of adding ice cream is fine, but some users are taking it too far.

Fruit Roll-Ups, the sweet treat that debuted in U.S. grocery stores in 1983, has gotten quite the 21st-century update on TikTok.

Viral videos feature users eating the snack frozen; in some cases, people even fill them with ice cream. There's no problem there (though the frozen sheets appear tough to chew at times) — but some are claiming they're eating the Fruit Roll-Ups without removing the plastic, NBC News reported.

TikTok user @KitchenTool posted a video where he appears to take the Fruit Roll-Up out of the freezer, unwrap and eat it — plastic wrapper apparently included. It went viral with 1.3 million views — but he later admitted he misled viewers on purpose.

Although ingesting a small amount of plastic on accident isn't necessarily cause for concern, consuming food packaged in plastic on a regular basis has been linked to health issues like metabolic disorders and reduced fertility, per Harvard Health.

So no, you definitely should not devour that Fruit-Roll Up plastic wrapper and all.

Naturally, Fruit Roll-Ups is trying to set the record straight. In a stitched response to a different user's frozen Fruit Roll-Up video, the company shared its own TikTok to debunk the myth with the caption "legal is making me clarify that you should not attempt to eat plastic."

A spokesperson for General Mills, the manufacturer of Fruit Roll-Ups, reaffirmed that message in an email statement to NBC News.

"While consumers can enjoy Fruit Roll-Ups in many fun ways, including frozen, they should always remove the plastic wrap before freezing or consuming the product," the spokesperson said.

