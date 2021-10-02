Why Servant Leadership is Becoming the Leadership Style of the Future

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many people hear of transformative leadership, which sees people's needs as a means to an end. Transformative leadership believes that fulfilling people's needs will bring a positive change in them. However, servant leadership is a style of leadership that has been gaining popularity because it sees people's needs as the end in itself. Servant leadership does not expect any outcome other than simply fulling the needs of people. It is implied that serving them will only do well for them.

Related Article: 8 Keys to Coach John Wooden's Servant Leadership

Servant leadership today

Servant leadership is not only found in theory anymore. Researchers have shifted their studies to empirically verifiable research findings. Many researchers have also been successful in almost accurately predicting the impact and benefits of the servant leadership approach when applied. It is easier to observe and evaluate how effective servant leadership leads to specific outcomes with such findings.

Organizations around the world are directing their focus towards helping people grow and focus. Furthermore, the motivation of those in leadership positions is aligned to serve others, not just to lead, as almost every stakeholder in an institution has access to all information with the click of a button. The days when leadership and data were preserved for the few elites are bygone.

In the organizational sense, servant leadership empowers the subordinates to become leaders in their units. The competitive future belongs to those leaders and organizations, which will have everyone on board empowered to identify and resolve the organization's problems. It awards organizational citizenship through servant leadership — this means that for employees to show altruism and go beyond their call of duty, the servant leader must empower each of them to feel like a significant member. This is only achievable when the leadership of an organization is concerned with the holistic well-being and growth of everyone.

Job performance is the aggregate of the contribution of all the individuals to the organizational goal over time. It could be task performance or contextual performance. Task performance contributes to goods and services, and it is relatively easy to measure and monitor. On the other hand, contextual performance involves interpersonal and voluntary activities, which help an organization achieve its core goals in a broader context. Contextual organizational goals can only be achieved with a united team of empowered staff and an environment that focuses on the staff members' holistic welfare.

Globalization has shrunk the world into one village. Different cultures and norms now influence one another across continents. Multinationals are exporting best practices while at the same time learning from their host communities. The vibrant human rights movements across the world have shifted the focus to human needs. In this competitive 21st century, the institutions that will survive are those willing to embrace change and have servant leadership at the core of their organizational structure. However, labor unions, past management and leadership styles based on command, prestige and authority will cease to survive.

Related Article: How to Retain Employees Through 'Servant' Leadership

How servant leadership will change the world

Promoters and practitioners of servant leadership suggest that once servant leadership is internalized and lived to its tenets, the fruits of successful servant leadership will manifest in every aspect of society through most of the various attributes enumerated by scholars. Everyone will listen and be listened to; hence there will be little or no misunderstandings. This will help in the pursuit of building a united, cohesive community that confronts common challenges in unison. As such, society will be more empathetic, resulting in a more committed society to the growth of every member.

Organizations will be more responsive to the needs of those who work for them and members of the society in which they operate. In essence, that will boost corporate social responsibility more than ever. Also, people will resort to persuasion and dialogue to resolve conflicts and not power and authority that could easily create disaffections and even violence. People will develop a sense of altruism. This will make everyone go beyond the mere call of duty to do that, which will benefit the whole organization or society, even outside of their official duty.

Nevertheless, the failure of servant leadership will only be by those who refuse to conform and opt to stick to the old ways. They might lag us behind in this endeavour but at the risk of finding themselves obsolete and out of business.

Related Article: 4 Principles of Servant Leadership