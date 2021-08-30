News and Trends

SpaceX Launched a Rocket Capsule to the International Space Station Carrying Avocados, ants, Shrimp, and a Robotic Arm

The payload, set to arrive Monday, includes food like avocados and ice cream for the astronauts.
Next Article
SpaceX Launched a Rocket Capsule to the International Space Station Carrying Avocados, ants, Shrimp, and a Robotic Arm
Image credit: Spacex.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a shipment to the stars on Sunday, blasting off to the International Space Station with a 4,800-pound payload.

The shipment, carried on a capsule called the Dragon, includes avocados, ice cream, ants, and a robotic arm. This is SpaceX's 23rd supply launch for NASA, according to The Associated Press.

It's part of a shipment of food for the seven astronauts at the International Space Station, a research facility whose experiments include learning how to grow food in space.

Aboard the ISS are Mark Vande HeiMegan McArthur, and Shane Kimbrough from the US; Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov from Russia; Akihiko Hoshide from Japan; and Thomas Pesquet from France.

Vande Hei, Novitskiy, and Dubrov have been in space for 143 days, while McArthur, Kimbrough, Pesquet, and Hoshide have been there for 129 days.

Many of the materials SpaceX is transporting are for research. The Girl Scouts sent ants, brine shrimp, and seedlings for use in experiments at the space station.

One of the experiments is designed to look at how tomatoes and other plants grow in a weightless environment, while the astronauts will use the ants to study the tunneling behavior of insects in space. They'll study the brine shrimp to see whether a colony of crustaceans could eventually be grown in space to provide fresh protein for astronauts.

The astronauts are set to use the robotic arm, from the Japanese startup Gitai, for repairs and menial tasks, the Mainichi Shimbun reported. Gitai's chief technology officer, Toyotaka Kozuki, told the newspaper that future models might be able to move into space independently to repair satellites, build lunar bases, and mine resources from the moon's surface.

The launch was supposed to happen on Saturday but was delayed because of stormy weather near the launch site. It took off at 3:14 a.m. on Sunday from a launch complex at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Dragon capsule is set to dock at the space station on Monday.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee