'People are Fainting, Angry and Directionless': Fans Livid Over Hour-Long Waits at U.S. Open

August 31, 2021 4 min read

Die-hard fans made their triumphant return to the courts in Flushing Meadows, Queens this week as the gates reopend to crowds for this year's . But there was quite a racket happening outside the gates.

All attendees were required show proof of Covid-19 vaccination upon entrance. This, combined with extensive bag checks, metal-detector security and a likely lack of readiness for controlling the masses after a year off the courts made for unruly and unfortunate lines.

Monday's opening matches saw victories from beloved U.S. women's single players Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff — along with defending champ Naomi Osaka, back on the Grand Slam scene after withdrawing from the French Open for mental health reasons in May — began at 11:30 a.m. But many claimed they missed the early matches after waiting for "hours" in the check-in line before even making it inside the stadium.

I have been on line for over an hour and a half and this is what’s ahead of me at the @usopen . I’ve never seen anything worse. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/jr7cfDFklD — Lou (@LouisDamiano_) August 30, 2021

The @usopen needs to have a better/ more seamless entrance. Been waiting in “line” for over an hour. Massive crowd just bunched together. No direction. Completely chaotic. #usopen — Maggie Tate (@blushandblooms) August 30, 2021

If you are going to the US Open, expect really long lines to get in. One fan waiting for two hours told me, “it’s an administrative s*#% show.” — David Waldstein (@DavidWaldstein) August 30, 2021

you all need to start issuing refunds or give free drinks to the folks standing out in the lines....crazy #usopen — H_dot_Q (@mskima22) August 30, 2021

@usopen let's get this moving, please. Matches are starting. No one wants to spend this long in line. pic.twitter.com/Ufa4qv7Q9r — Libby McLeod (@lib1dog2) August 30, 2021

Been in line for the @usopen for over an hour. pic.twitter.com/1UERorWQyB — Martin P. Daly (@martinpdaly) August 30, 2021

Beware tennis fans! One hour and counting on line. Almost there!! @usopen #usopen pic.twitter.com/3kbTkoPARw — Tyler Jon Horvath (@TylerJonHorvath) August 30, 2021

Insane lines for ticket holders to get into the @usopen complete mess. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/sTxixG595n — Craig Shapiro (@Shaptennispod) August 30, 2021

⁦@usopen⁩ is a disaster. Line management is non existent. People are fainting, angry and directionless. They can and should do better. We’ve been on line for 1 and a half hours. pic.twitter.com/LKWKKz74bL — Cindy Schreibman (@CindySchreibman) August 30, 2021

⁦@usopen crazy crazy lines today… How is this even possible! pic.twitter.com/P7ykGuok4A — cstrimer (@cstrimer) August 30, 2021

Absolute disorganization and crushing line and waits to get into the USOpen — terrible way to treat fans. @usta @usopen — Jennifer Colao (@JenniferColao) August 30, 2021

"You all need to start issuing refunds or give free drinks to the folks standing out in the lines," one attendee exclaimed, with others describing the scene as "absolute disorganization" and "compeltely chaotic." One Twitter user even wrote that they had "never seen anything worse."

USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier told Reuters in a statement that "the process to check proof of vaccination seems to be working smoothly and is not a major contributor hampering entrance to the site."

The New York Post reported that at one point in the early afternoon, more than 5,000 fans had lined up to enter the tournament's South Gate, with 3,000 fans lining up to enter the East Gate.

Day 2 of the U.S. Open begins on Tuesday got underway earlier this morning. No word on whether anyone successfully made it to their seats.