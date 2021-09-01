News and Trends

Walgreens Bumps Hourly Team Members to $15 an Hour

The drug store chain expects the change will be fully implemented by Nov. 1, 2022.
Next Article
Walgreens Bumps Hourly Team Members to $15 an Hour
Image credit: Education Images | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

Walgreens will raise the wages of hourly employees to $15 an hour starting in October.

The drug store chain expects the change will be fully implemented by Nov. 1, 2022. The total investment is expected to be around $450 million over the next three years.

One third of the amount will be invested in Fiscal Year 2022. Walgreens will partially absorb the investment “through the normal course of business,” said a press release

“I am extremely proud and grateful of the work our team members are doing across our 9,000 Walgreens locations serving our customers, patients and communities each and every day,” said Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer in a Tuesday statement. “Investing in and rewarding our team members is not only the right thing to do, it’s highly important to retaining and attracting a talented workforce, and to continuing to serve our critical role in community health care.”

Related: Walgreens Boots Alliance Lives Up To Expectations

This is the latest step by Walgreens to invest in its staff after implementing bonus payments and a hiring initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also accelerated implementation of a remote and digitized pharmacy service. 

Minimum wage raises have been gaining traction in recent months. In April, President Joe Biden signed an executive order raising the minimum wages of government contractors to $15 per hour. Amazon also announced it was raising wages for half a million employees by another $3 per hour that month. That company had already started paying $15 an hour in 2018. In May, Chipotle, too, announced employees would make $15 an hour.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee