Starting a Business

Time-Saving Strategies That'll Have You on Top, Part 2

Wish you had more hours in the day? These tips may make you feel like you do.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here are some more helpful tips:

  • File tips. You must keep up on your filing so you can move through your office, but you also want to find what you filed! Use different colors to distinguish what's inside: blue for project files, yellow for office files, red for client resources, etc.
  • Phone time. Calls can interrupt your concentration. If you want to stay focused, accept or return phone calls at a specific time. If you have a number of calls to make, make them in sequence. If the person is not there, leave a time when you can be reached: "I'll be available from 10:00 a.m. to noon today."
  • Cash stash. When you're traveling, keep about $25 in your organizer. If you're dependent on credit cards when traveling, you can save time by having some hidden cash on hand. If you find you don't have enough money in your wallet while on the road, this "emergency" amount will allow you to take a cab, buy a snack from a street vendor or anything else you can't purchase with a credit card. Otherwise, you may find yourself penniless and waste time searching for some extra cash. Credit cards are a great way to manage expenses, but not when all you need is a bagel and a cup of coffee on the run.
  • Use one travel agent. Once you find a great agent who knows your preferences for services and carriers, develop a relationship with them and use them religiously. You'll soon find that travel is as easy as faxing information about your trip (time, destinations, and personal specifications), then they fax back the itinerary for your approval, and you're all set. A good agent will have all of your frequent traveler numbers and will even deliver the tickets to your door.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market