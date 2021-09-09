Top 10 Trending Reddit Stocks for September 2021

For some traditional investors, it may be easy to dismiss the retail trading community on Reddit. One reason for this is that many Reddit investors use the trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which is widely seen as a catalyst for the rise in “meme stocks” such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

Yet, the top stock trading on Robinhood as of August 24, 2021, was Apple – one of the well-known FAANG stocks and a stock that investors of all stripes carry in their portfolio.

Some investors might say this is an example of the broken clock being correct twice a day. But Apple isn’t the only “mainstream” stock that’s popular with the Reddit community. MarketBeat tracks the number of mentions a company receives on Reddit and provides a ranking over a certain period of time. This newly launched tool lets investors identify companies that may be poised for future growth, based on the number of mentions they’ve received on Reddit.

Here’s a list of ten stocks that the Reddit community is buzzing about in the last 30 days.