Chris Markoch

Is GNOG Stock a Golden Opportunity or Fool’s Gold?
Despite what was largely seen as a solid first earnings report after going public, shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) are down 14% in the last five trading days.
It’s Okay For You to Blink on Blink Charging Stock
Despite the bullish outlook for electric vehicles that support a nationwide charging network, Blink Charging is not yet profitable and light on revenue. That’s not a sustainable narrative for BLNK stock.
Build Up Your Portfolio With Some Shares of KB Homes
KBH stock took a big drop after the company reported earnings. Perhaps this was just some profit taking at work. However, with many catalysts still in place, opportunistic investors should pounce on this opportunity to land a quality stock that is trading at a discount to the broader market.