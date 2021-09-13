Teach English as a Foreign Language as a Side Hustle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If it seems like everybody has a side hustle these days, you're not wrong. More than a third of Americans now have a side hustle. That's a lot of people earning some extra cash through their creativity and work ethic. If you're looking for a creative side hustle idea, you don't have to think that far outside the box.

Chris Montgomery/Unsplash

Teaching English as a foreign language can be extremely rewarding and lucrative. Gain the skills you need to become a certified teacher in The Complete 2021 TEFL Certification Training Bundle. It's on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $250).

This three-course bundle is comprised by online learning platform Cudoo and designed to get you up to speed on the TEFL Certification Exam and improve your coaching and mentoring skills. Cudoo's one-for-one initiative has donated more than 150,000 courses to help over 19,000 people improve their lives.

At the outset of diving into this bundle, you'll take the 100-hour TEFL Certification Course, acquiring a background in the latest teaching methodologies and learning how to make grammar education easy and fun. You'll also discover how to handle pronunciation challenges across a range of multi-language learners, how to effectively teach new vocabulary, cover all four skills of reading, writing, speaking, and listening, and much more. There's also a focus on virtual and online teaching in case you can't meet in person with students. Through this course, you can get your accredited certification at your own pace.

You'll also benefit from course material on becoming a better teacher and trainer. You'll learn how to better understand your role, how to plan a successful training session, how to accommodate training preferences, manage stress, and much more. Using a variety of training techniques, you'll know how to stimulate participation and better understand how to evaluate students. Then, you'll take a deep dive into coaching and mentorship, learning how these skills can improve individual performance and make you a better leader in all aspects of your life.

Start working towards a rewarding, interesting side hustle. Right now, you can get The Complete 2021 TEFL Certification Training Bundle for just $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.