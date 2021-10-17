Why You Don't Need to Be a Business Insider in Order to Succeed

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Wherever you’re at on your entrepreneurial journey, it can be all too easy to view success as the preserve of the already connected and wealthy.

The wealthy, after all, are wealthy. They can afford to take a chance on something. They probably hang out with other wealthy and connected friends, who just hand them opportunity after opportunity.

Well, maybe. But does it really matter?

Where we place our energy is what dictates our experience. If you expend your energy and time confecting the scenario whereby it’s all just a rich man’s game, you’ll act as though it’s the truth — regardless of whether it really is or not.

This is where mindfulness comes into play. We have to monitor where we send our creative power. If we liken it to the keys of a car, by complaining about how little power we think we have, all we do is hand the keys to someone else and slide over into the passenger seat.

No matter what anyone tells you, it’s not a zero-sum game. There is abundance out there for everyone. Of course, money becomes concentrated with various people, but wealth-mobility is very real and happening all the time.

We hear people talk about the 1% all the time (often in an effort to paint them as a monolithic, evil, controlling class). What they fail to recognize is that people are constantly moving in and out of the 1% all the time. Some of this is down to inherited wealth, and some is down to hard work — but it’s happening all the time.

What really lies at the heart of this is fear. We abdicate our power to an imagined ruling class because we’re afraid of the unknown. And before you think this is about blaming you: It is our subconscious being unwilling to take the risk that stops us. You have a built-in stowaway in your mind who wants to maintain a status quo. Therefore, any new growth opportunities — while intellectually exciting and appealing — will be met with emotional resistance at some point.

I’m sure you’ve had this happen to you before: You get a new career-changing offer, you do a little dance and head off to celebrate. After all of the endorphins and optimism subside, you find yourself racked with nerves.

Now, I’m sure that you’d persevere anyway, giving scant regard to the nerves and dismissing them as just jitters or whatever. But at some point down the line, something happens. Maybe you run out of steam, maybe the stress gets to you, maybe you’re overwhelmed by the amount of work — but you’re out.

Some would call this self-sabotage, but it’s not. Your mind is a perfect manifesting machine. It will execute whatever program it’s running on flawlessly. You were trying to force a situation on yourself that wasn’t aligned with who you are.

Deep down, subconsciously, you don’t truly desire success. You’re not comfortable with the recognition and responsibility that comes with being rich and notable. Very few are, and those that are have usually had experience in that area before, or have done the internal work necessary, to step into that life effortlessly.

If we want (or think we want) success in any area, we must take a holistic approach. This is where so many fall, because they don’t think they need to pay attention to their feelings.

You don’t have to be a business insider who already has lots of wealth and opportunity strewn at their feet. But you do have to be mentally and emotionally aligned with that outcome. In essence, you need to live as though you are that person now.

Think about anything you’ve ever successfully executed in your life. It could be getting up to go make a cup of coffee. Now think about what had to be in alignment for you to successfully execute that desire or plan.

It’s the same for literally anything that we want to create in our lives. Ask yourself the following:

What am I feeling and how is that impacting...? What I am thinking, and how is that impacting...? What I am doing?

Align these three things and you will get there. It all starts with our emotional state.

Most people jump straight to the "doing" part of the process, and this is usually why they fail. Firstly, because of subconscious misalignment and resistance. Secondly, because they’re essentially engaging in blindly taken action.

Action is concurrently the most and least important part of the process. It qualifies as the most because without any action, you can’t receive anything. However, action is also the least important because it's meaningless. Blind action does not serve a deliberate or specific end. You could flail about wildly in the middle of the street, but odds are that won’t help you discover a renewable energy source.

Bringing this back around to our original question: Do you have to be a business insider with lots of money and opportunity to succeed?

The answer is both yes and no.

No, you don’t have to presently be all of those things to succeed. The point is that your present status doesn’t dictate your future one. It’s all a matter of your emotional state and the quality of your thoughts. Choose to be a business insider, right here and now. The programming language that your subconscious understands is emotional energy. It predates logic and reason.

It also can’t understand the difference between imagined circumstances and real ones. This is why it is perfectly possible to rehearse your ideal life, over and over in your head. By doing so, you'll soon convince your subconscious that this is a desirable future.

After that, the execution will be automatic. You will be that person — but only if you let yourself.

