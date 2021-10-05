Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most people don’t even know that Red Bull is based in Austria. The energy drink company does such an outstanding job of marketing across the globe through hosting extreme sports events, packaging and overall attitude that consumers believe it’s a local product that speaks to their personal interests. Its global strategy works.

Zappos was a forerunner in using digital marketing channels over traditional options to sell shoes online and centers its marketing strategy more on current customers than prospects. Again, its marketing strategy hits the mark.

And Warby Parker does an amazing job of storytelling to promote its glasses and sunglasses, with its behind-the-scenes looks and social consciousness. Its marketing strategy renders it a go-to brand in the eyewear space.

All of these companies have discovered how to create a meaningful marketing strategy that translates into recognition, reputation and business growth. Once a company has thoughtfully translated its business goals into marketing goals and determined how each marketing goal will play into the business’ success, then it is time to have some fun with marketing strategy.

Creating meaningful marketing strategy and marketing plans always starts with collaboration:

The more, the merrier

Marketing strategy should never be developed in a silo. In fact, when you bring together a team of employees from across disciplines, levels of seniority and departments, you will build buy-in from the outset and enhance your chances of creating a more robust plan. The team might include sales, marketing, public relations, IT and more, which will ensure that a variety of perspectives are incorporated in your plan.

It can sometimes be tempting to rush through this step and move on to tactics and implementation, but give this collaborative effort ample time so everyone can provide insights and recognize their role in turning plans into reality.

Aim for the target

It is critical to determine your target audience early on in the process so that you can determine how you will reach out to them. If an audience or group is more likely to help your organization reach one of its business goals, then you have found a target audience. Collaboration is essential in this step as well. For example, the sales team might know what a certain audience typically spends and how likely they are to buy into what you’re selling.

Getting back to Zappos, businesses shouldn’t forget about their current clients — a great target audience that is often overlooked. This audience already knows who you are and what you have to offer. They may be more likely to listen to your ideas for expanding their business or easing their pain points. Existing customers should almost always make an appearance on your target audience list. As you pinpoint target audiences, you can also start thinking about the specific content pieces that will appeal to them.

Write your story and choose your channels

As any child knows, stories go beyond marketing and advertising to create connection and build interest. Brands that craft meaningful narratives succeed through consistency, authenticity and relevance. Dove does an excellent job of this, featuring real customers and real women in their marketing materials. This step involves a little creativity and a lot of strategy to ensure that the story reaches its intended audience and makes an impact.

Along with the narrative, sound marketing strategy should incorporate channels based on target audiences. For instance, a case study could be shared as a white paper download on a website, parceled out in smaller pieces on social media, delivered via a podcast and offered to new clients as a bonus email. Posting similar content across channels can consistently share your narrative and touch audiences in different ways. Your PR team can help pinpoint the best channels for outreach based on specific goals.

Translating marketing goals into marketing strategy into marketing tactics relies on collaboration with internal teams, hitting the target with audiences and outreach, and creatively telling stories and selecting channels for sharing your content and your company’s vision. This process gives companies the opportunity to create memorable experiences and further translate marketing goals into business goals.

