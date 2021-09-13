Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

'Your Choice': Salesforce CEO Will Relocate Texas Employees Due to Abortion Ban

"These are incredibly personal issues that directly impact many of us -- especially women."

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A slew of laws went into effect in Texas on September 1, ranging from new legislature that allows for earlier liquor sales on Sunday to a fineable ban on homeless camps in public places.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Most notable was Senate Bill 8, which states that abortions are not permitted if the doctors have “detected a fetal heartbeat,” the only exception being medical emergencies.

The law also allows Texas residents to sue doctors or anyone who aids in carrying out an abortion after a heartbeat has been detected.

Although many Texas-based companies have remained silent about how the law might affect employees, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has offered to relocate employees based in the state if they feel uncomfortable with the new law.

Related: Salesforce Bridges The Gap Between Business And Consumer

“These are incredibly personal issues that directly impact many of us — especially women,” Benioff reportedly told employees in a company-wide Slack message. “We recognize and respect that we all have deeply held and different perspectives. As a company, we stand with all of our women at Salesforce and everywhere. With that being said, if you have concerns about access to reproductive healthcare in your state, Salesforce will help relocate you and members of your immediate family.”

Salesforce, which employs around 56,000 people, is headquartered in San Francisco.

Its Texas-based office is in Dallas and employs around 2,000 people.

Beinoff also retweeted CNBC’s original reporting on the new policy.

“Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice,” he wrote.

The tweet was also picked up by California governor Gavin Newsom, who welcomed employees to the West Coast state by saying “Welcome to California.”

Salesforce joins the ranks of several other companies offering aid to Texas-based employees affected by the new anti-abortion law.

Related: Mark Cuban May Have to Pay the State of Texas Millions If He Doesn't Play the National Anthem at Home Games

Bumble is offering funds for employees who need to leave Texas to have access to the medical procedure, as is the CEO of Match, which owns Tinder and Hinge.

Lyft and Uber have also publicly stated that they will cover the legal expenses of any of their drivers who are sued for driving people to abortion clinics or aiding in the process in any way.

Salesforce was up 6.67% year over year as of Monday afternoon.

Emily Rella

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media, covering entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, entrepreneuership and business. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native.

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

'Your Choice': Salesforce CEO Will Relocate Texas Employees Due to Abortion Ban

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

News and Trends

Virgin Galactic Stock Drops After Test Flight Postponed

Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats Sue New York City Over Restaurant Fees

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

'Your Choice': Salesforce CEO Will Relocate Texas Employees Due to Abortion Ban

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Gaia Design

Ecommerce startup GAIA raises $ 50 million

Entrepreneur en Español
Finance

Smart Money Podcast: Lifestyle Creep and Booking Cheap Travel

Sean Pyles

Read More