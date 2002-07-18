Having A Life--And A Business

If you do it right, you can still have a personal life along with a thriving company.

July 18, 2002 1 min read

Do you have a life? You may quickly answer yes, but the truth is that many entrepreneurs sacrifice their life for their business. And that is not a good thing.

As you start and grow your business, you may think it's important to join every group and organization that seems relevant--don't! Too much networking can leave you over-tired, unfocused and with no personal time.

The solution? You have to learn--and, yes, this is hard for start-up entrepreneurs--when and what to say no to. Begin by identifying the activities that will most benefit your business and those that will advance your mission; then say no to all the others.

The old adage was that the key to success was working long and hard. That's wrong. The true path to success is doing the right thing at the right time. Try it--and then get a life!

