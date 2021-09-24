Read Faster and Retain More with This Innovative App

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs have to process a lot of information all of the time. Whether you're trying to churn through sales contracts or you've committed to learning something new every day, being able to read faster while retaining information better is an invaluable skill. On the other hand, if you don't read fast, it can have a negative impact on your professional life.

Need a little help reading faster? Check out Spreeder Speed eReader VIP. A lifetime subscription is on sale for just $39 (reg. $420).

This e-reader uses RSVP technology (rapid serial visual presentation) to help you read any kind of digital content faster on any device. Whether you're using an iPhone, Android, iPad, Mac, or PC — Spreeder helps you read at up to three times faster than your normal speed by reducing eye movement and training you in speed reading methodology. It offers four reading modes for any text or reading style and allows you to adjust speed, navigate, and more from your keyboard so you're always completely in control. You can add anything to your Spreeder cloud library with ease, so you can speed read anywhere and save enormous amounts of time. You can even import entire e-books. Spreeder supports 46 different formats and gets you started with more than 20,000 classic e-books absolutely free.

Featured on BuzzFeed, Lifehacker, Slate, MakeUseOf, Microsoft TechNet, and more, Spreeder gives you access to some of the world's leading speed reading experts. You'll learn how to eliminate bad reading habits and access 24 scientifically designed activities and games designed to train your in areas you need to boost your reading speed.

Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Spreeder Speed eReader VIP for 90 percent off $420 at just $39 for a limited time.

